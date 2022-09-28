CONCORD — North Conway restaurant Luchador Tacos says it apologizes to current and former staff for underpaying them by about $74,000 and has taken responsibility in federal court, which includes paying employees another $74,000 in damages.
The case is called Martin J. Walsh, Secretary of Labor, United States Department of Labor v. Luchador Tacos, LLC; Joshua Mitchell and Katherine Mitchell.
Luchador Tacos opened in North Conway on July 8, 2019.
The consent judgment and order issued Sept. 19 by U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro says that Luchador’s owners, Joshua and Katherine Mitchell, admitted to violating sections of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. The complaint, filed Sept. 15, says Mitchells “kept employees’ tips and failed to pay proper overtime compensation, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Barbadoro’s order said the restaurant needs to pay nearly $150,000 to its staff in both back wages and tips as well as liquidated damages. The judgment is for infractions that occurred between Feb. 7, 2020, and Feb. 6, 2022.
“The tip, tip credit, back wage and liquidated damages provisions of this consent judgment shall be deemed satisfied when defendants deliver to the Secretary (of Labor): $74,063.95 in tips, and tip credits, and back wages plus interest, from which deductions for defendants’ employees’ share of Social Security and federal withholding taxes will be made by the U.S. Department of Labor with no deduction for the employees’ state withholding tax; and separate payment totaling $74,063.95 in liquidated damages plus interest, none of which is subject to deductions,” said Barbadoro’s order.
“Defendants, jointly and severally, shall further pay the employers’ share of FICA to the appropriate authorities for the back wages paid pursuant to this consent judgment after presentation of the U.S. Department of Labor’s quarterly summary of employee payments made.”
The order names 31 employees, who are each owed between $57.50 and $61,143. Payments to the employees will be made on a schedule that begins with a first payment of $37,031 due Oct. 3 and a series of 18 additional payments of about $6,200 ending April 2, 2024.
In response to questions from the Sun, the Mitchells’ attorney Katy Rand issued the following statement Monday: “
We fully acknowledge responsibility for the wage and hour violations identified by the federal Department of Labor and do not make excuses for them,” said Rand.
“We do wish to point out, however, that the federal DOL did not find the violations to have been willful. To the
contrary, it has always been our intent to treat Luchador Tacos’ employees fairly and to pay them all of the wages to which they are entitled under the law.”
Rand continued, “Our failure to do so was unintentional, and this process has been a real learning experience for us.
“We worked cooperatively with the DOL during its investigation, we readily agreed to make affected employees whole, and we worked with the DOL to construct a payment plan that would allow us to pay what we owed while continuing to operate,” she said.
“The consent judgment was the result of a joint motion, filed by Luchador Tacos and the DOL,” Rand said.
“Luchador Tacos is fully committed to compliance with federal and state labor laws, apologizes to any and all current and former employees who were impacted by its errors, and thanks the North Conway community for continuing to support the business,” she said.
The New Hampshire Business Review, which broke this story originally, reported that Luchador Tacos in South Paris, Maine, the flagship of the company, was cited by the Maine Department of Labor for 800 violations between April 2018 and April 2020 and that Luchador had to reimburse those employees about $66,000.
