ed Democrats took center stage at the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ annual five-minute forum on Tuesday. The event, which drew about two dozen people in the audience, followed by one week the Republicans’ five-minute forum, held Aug. 18.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are Sept. 13.
Although Valley Vision covered the Republicans, they did not broadcast the Democrats.
According to Valley Vision Station Manager Bill Edmunds, it was simply a mistake.
He told the Sun on Wednesday: “We dropped the ball. I was on vacation, I came back yesterday and didn’t remember the event was going on.”
He said Jill Reynolds from the Gibson Center “alerted us to it about two weeks ago, and it sort of passed through one ear and out the other.
“I’m trying to see if we can broadcast the Zoom recording or, failing that, give the Democrats the opportunity to come to Valley Vision and do something similar,” he said.
Democrats who spoke included U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas; state Senate candidate Bill Marsh of Brookfield; state Reps. Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock and state representative hopeful David Paige, all in District 1; state Rep. Anita Burroughs of Bartlett (District 2); Tamworth residents Gabrielle Watson and Mary Peaco Todd, seeking state House seats in District 3; state Reps. Jerry Knirk of Freedom and Sandra Ringelstein of Moultonborough (District 8); and Carroll County Board of Commissioners candidates Adam Heard of Sandwich and Theresa Swanick of Effingham (unopposed in Districts 1 and 3, respectively).
Running against U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of Exeter are Democrats Paul Krautmann of Keene and John Riggieri of Concord. None attended the forum.
The rest of the ballot has candidates who are running unopposed in the primary. Among them is Pappas of Manchester, the incumbent in the 1st Congressional District. Pappas is running for a third term and sits on the House Veterans Affairs and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.
On Tuesday, he used his five minutes to say: “We have stood up loudly and clearly against efforts by Veterans Affairs to restrict access to care and close down community-based outpatient clinics, including the one here in Conway.
“And we’re going to look for additional ways to expand care on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” he continued.
“I’m really proud of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year, which is a game changer for New Hampshire and so many of our communities that are now getting access to high-speed broadband and to clean, safe drinking water, and the other investments contained in the bill that will increase the amount of funding coming to our roads and bridges by about 47 percent each and every year,” Pappas said.
Marsh of Brookfield, who is currently a state representative, spoke about how his Republican opponent. state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, is more extreme than he lets on.
Marsh, a retired physician, defected from the Republican Party last year.
“Despite Jeb’s moderate image in Concord, Jeb does not vote like a moderate,” said Marsh. “My first term, he brought a bill to my committee to limit access to food stamps. It wasn’t going to save New Hampshire a dime.
“There are a lot of hungry people in New Hampshire. And they came out to testify. We quietly killed that bill. And I began to question Jeb’s image,” Marsh said.
Marsh continued, “The extremists that have taken over the Republican Party have gone off the rails, and Jeb has been instrumental in making that happen.”
He added that Bradley “put divisive concepts into the budget so teachers now have to defend themselves against lawsuits, just like doctors,” said Marsh.
Running for state representative in District 1 (represents Conway, three seats) are incumbents Buco and Woodcock and newcomer Paige.
Paige said he has two reasons for running. One is “to protect every woman’s right to choose to make her own reproductive health decisions,” said Paige. Another is to protect diversity of opinion.
“I have spent most of my career working developing social studies, curriculum resources. And the fact of the matter is, teachers are not teaching CRT (Critical Race Theory) to our kids, let’s be real. It’s not happening. What we need is to include diverse perspectives,” Paige said.
Buco said he has run in nine elections and won eight times. He has served on the Public Works and Highways and House finance committees. He also is on the Conway Village Fire District Board of Commissioners
“I believe that I can contribute my years of experience to the town of Conway at the state level, and therefore I asked you to consider electing me as your state representative from Conway,” said Buco.
Woodcock said he’s a veteran who’s spent 30 years in public service. He has been in the House for four years. He said Concord has made a “seismic shift to the right.”
“No one should be making decisions for other people’s health care, women or male. We need to embed in our state laws that everyone has the choice to make their own decisions in health care, including reproductive rights,” said Woodcock.
A retired educator, Woodcock added: “We need to eliminate the use of our tax dollars to pay for private education and religious schools.”
District 2 (has two seats, represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) features incumbent Burroughs of Glen and Chris McAleer of Jackson. Only Burroughs spoke.
Burroughs said since she was first elected in 2018, the House has fallen under the sway of Free Staters.
“This group wants their freedom at the expense of your freedom. And while it sounds really good that they want to do away with big government and increase individual liberty, there are real consequences to what they’re doing,” said Burroughs.
Running for District 3 (two seats, represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) are political newcomers Watson and Todd.
Watson said she has spent 30 years in the non-profit management business; volunteers with Meals on Wheels; and sits on a Tamworth committee to increase recycling at the transfer station.
“Here in New Hampshire, any action on climate change has really been blocked by the governor and the Public Utility Commission,” said Watson. “Instead, we need to be rapidly advancing our investment in clean energy, and bringing the jobs here.”
Todd is an author and illustrator who runs a small non-profit that uses cartoons to raise awareness of animal extinction. She has taught at Lesley University and has served as “fourth mate” on a sailboat delivery from Spain to Dubai.
“I’m very concerned about what’s going on in the country. I feel like there is the specter of authoritarianism looming over us,” said Todd.
“Public schools being threatened, women’s health being attacked, Social Security and Medicare are under attack, on and on and on. So for me, it really was one of those stand-up moments. I felt like I couldn’t stay on the sidelines,” she said.
County commissioner candidate Heard said he has decades of experience in finance and accounting.
“I believe that organizations should have a balanced budget, and they shouldn’t spend money that they don’t have,” said Heard. “But I also believe in government.”
Swanick described herself as a Wolfeboro native who has a law degree and works as a consultant for land conservation projects. She said the primary job of a county commissioner is to be a good steward of tax dollars.
She noted that her Republican opponent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) had a lien on his house but has since paid up.
“I’m saying that because I think it’s a disqualifier to not pay your taxes, if you’re going to stand up and serve as the steward of our tax dollars,” said Swanic. “So I don’t say it lightly ... I wish all the best for that gentleman.”
Also speaking were state Rep. Knirk and candidate Ringelstein from District 8 (two seats, represents Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison).
They will be vying in November against state Rep. Mark McConkey and candidate Michael Costable Jr. (both R-Freedom). See accompanying story about the new district, starting on page 9, for their remarks.
