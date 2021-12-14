CONWAY — Jessica DellaValla, program director of Project SUCCEED for the Conway School District, is stepping down. The Conway School Board voted to accept her resignation with regret Monday night.
The board also later decided to combine the program director and site coordinator into a full-time position.
DellaValla, a former Jackson School Board member, replaced former program director Clay Groves in January 2020.
“While I really love this job, the program needs an on-site director, and I just can’t do that with my other professional and personal commitments,” DellaValla stated in an email Monday. “That being said, I hope to continue to support the (Conway School District) and initiatives like this.”
The mission of the before- and after-school Project SUCCEED program, according to its website, “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment.”
In August of 2020, the board voted to increase DellaValla’s hours from 25 per week to 34 hours.
DellaValla submitted her letter of resignation to Superintendent Kevin Richard on Dec. 6.
“As you know from when you hired me, full-time work with the Conway School District is a stretch for me given my other personal and professional obligations,” she wrote.
“I have done my best to make it work but I am finding it too difficult to meet the needs of our dedicated staff along with those of my family.
She said that “it has been an honor to work alongside so many dedicated public servants in our district, especially during these challenging times.
“I believe we achieved the goals we set for my tenure and I hope to work with you to set the next director up for continued success. To that end, I am committed to staying on to train and guide my successor as needed,” DellaValla wrote.
Richard said: “Jess has done an incredible job, most of it has been through this (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Board member Joe Mosca at Monday’s meeting echoed that, saying that “Jess has done a fantastic job. Even though I’ve always questioned some of the budget numbers, I think that under her leadership, that Project SUCCEED has really blossomed. I think she’s done a wonderful job and I hate to see her go.”
“I concur with that and I also am amazed by her grant writing ability,” said fellow board member Randy Davison.
Later, under personnel, Richard brought forward a recommendation that the board establishes the position of a Project SUCCEED program director/site coordinator.
“Due to the resignation of the Project SUCCEED program director and the site coordinator at John Fuller (Elementary) School, it is being recommended that the two positions be restructured,” he said. “Part-time positions are historically difficult to fill. When the program director position was last open in December 2019, there were only three applicants.”
Richard said the job would be 40 hours per week for 220 days per year. The anticipated pay is $25-$27 per hour. The anticipated tax burden range (based on annual salary and benefits for the remainder of the school year) is $33,627 to $35,768.
The following are qualifications for applicants: “bachelor’s degree, or higher, in education or related field; five or more years of experience working in a school or community-based out-of-school time organization; knowledge of after school programs, communities and effective management techniques; ability to communicate effectively to multiple audiences in person and remotely; ability to perform all tasks identified in the job description; valid driver’s license. CPR and First Aid certifications; TDP (Trained Diabetes Personnel) training and willingness to carry out TDP duties, as required; and good physical condition with an ability to lift 10 pounds.”
Richard along with Wilson and DellaValla have talked about the position and how the “program has morphed into the summertime” and “to do the job well, it really should be combined with the two positions.”
He added: “We’ve had some turnover with Project SUCCEED over the past few years. Hopefully, this will help stabilize the job, and I think they mesh together nicely.”
Richard said financially “it’s a wash” between paying the two positions separately.
“I’m assuming with full-time benefits, it’s going to be a heck of a lot more than what we’re paying right now,” Davison said.
“No, not really,” replied Richard.
“With the number of hours Jess used to work combined with some partial benefits attached to it,” said Wilson, “by the time you combine them together, it’s probably going to be a savings of between $500 to $2,500 between now and the end of the (school) year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.