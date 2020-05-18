OSSIPEE — Several Carroll County officials recently got raises, thanks to the legislative delegation.
In May of election years, delegation members — 15 local state representatives who pass county budgets — are tasked with setting the pay for several elected county positions.
At their May 8 meeting, they decided that the Carroll County Attorney, Carroll County Sheriff and Carroll County Register of Deeds — all elected positions — should get pay raises of about 10 percent.
Meanwhile county commissioner positions (each currently getting $9,500 a year) will receive no raise.
Two commissioner seats, currently held by Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) and David Babson (R-Ossipee), are up for election this year. The filing period for county elected office is June 3-12.
At the May 8 meeting, Bevard, current commissioners’ chair, and fellow commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) sought to have the chairman’s pay raised to $11,500 a year and that of the commissioner seats raised to $11,000.
Babson spoke out against giving raises to elected officials. He cited economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have people who are going to lose their business, they have lost their jobs, they can’t pay their mortgages, and they can’t pay their taxes,” said Babson. “This isn’t the time to raise taxes for the people who can’t afford it.”
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Glen) said giving raises to elected official would be a “no-brainer” at any other time, but because of the current crisis they would be a “slap in the face to people in Carroll County.”
Bevard said she and McCarthy were merely seeking to return the commissioner’ pay to the rate it was six years ago (before they hired a county administrator).
The county no longer has an administrator because Bevard and McCarthy fired Ken Robichaud earlier this year and didn’t refill his position.
Bevard argued the commissioner positions need “at least a five-digit number” in order to attract “somebody with a little vitality.”
Delegation members voted 13-0 to have commissioners’ salaries stay the same. But they approved raises for other elected positions.
Delegation Chair Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro) said: “If we want to get high-quality people to serve our county, we can’t have the lowest pay rates in the state.”
Approved on a 10-3 vote, the County Attorney’s position (currently held by Michaela Andruzzi) will rise from $77,932 to $85,050 in 2021 and $86,750 in 2022.
Data show that the Carroll County Attorney is the lowest paid in the state. The current average salary for a county attorney is $90,650.
Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro) had sought a salary of $95,000 for 2021 and a 2 percent raise in 2022.
The county sheriff’s pay will rise from $65,018 to $70,200 in 2021, and $71,600 in 2022. Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) is the current sheriff. The raise passed 10-3.
Documentation from Richardi’s office says New Hampshire sheriffs typically earn between $57,000 and $78,300. The Carroll Carroll County Sheriff’s position is the seventh highest-paid in the state.
The Register of Deeds position will rise from $55,000 to $60,000 a year in 2021 and $61,200 in 2022. The position is currently held by Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich). The raise passed 11-3.
New Hampshire Register of Deeds positions pay between $45,000 and $73,500, the deeds office said. Scott recommended a salary of $70,000.
In addition, the county treasurer’s pay will increase from $6,000 to $7,000 in 2021. The current treasurer is Joe Costello (R-Conway). That passed 10-3.
The three delegation members voting against the raises were Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock, both of Conway, and Susan Ticehurst of Tamworth. All are Democrats.
