OSSIPEE — Carroll County legislative delegation members Monday voted to reverse the vote by the board of county commissioners and fund Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence, a Conway-based non-profit.
The delegation, consisting of 15 state representatives, approves budgets that the commissioners manage with help from department heads.
Commissioners, who are tasked with reviewing funding requests before they reach the delegation, had voted in November to deny Starting Point's request for $30,000.
At that time, the board consisted of Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro), David Babson (R-Ossipee) and Terry McCarthy (R-Conway). Babson lost his re-election bid and Bevard chose not to run again. The new board consists of McCarthy, Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee).
In December, McCarthy said the reason commissioners voted against giving Starting Point money was because they have a policy against giving money to non-profits that also ask the towns for money.
On Monday, the delegation reviewed funding requests from various non-profits, including Starting Point, which had reduced its request to $25,000.
Starting Point reduced its request by $5,000 because it had already raised that amount for a maintenance project.
McCarthy was absent Monday. Most meeting participants appeared over Zoom though some were in the delegation room of the county administration building.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) said his daughter-in-law works for Starting Point and he said knows how hard they work based on the number of calls she gets on nights and weekends.
"It is a very important organization as Rep (Jonathan) Smith that just pointed out, and so I clearly support this, and I do not agree with the commissioners with zeroing it out," said Knirk.
Smith, who is also a selectman in Ossipee, said the town of Ossipee gives Starting Point $6,700 per year.
"They provide a vital service within the county that nobody else does," said Smith. "And I know our police department relies on them heavily for the services they provide."
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) said he values the work Starting Point does and felt the delegation and commissioners need to discuss their policy about (not) funding non-profits.
"I know someone whose husband tried to kill her this year, and she then tried to commit suicide," said Cordelli. "Starting Point was instrumental in working with her, so I respect what they do."
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said she thinks the policy of not giving money to groups that also get money from the towns should be reversed. "I don't think that that should be a criteria for denying Starting Point money," she said.
Starting Point Executive Director Deb Weinstein, along with Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Raetha Stoddard said there have been an increase in need and an increase in calls where the victim faces risk of serious injury or death.
They said in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year (July-September 2019), Starting Point logged 168 bed nights (nights in a hotel, shelter or safe house).
In 2020, during the same period, there were 3,791 bed nights.
Starting Point operates a shelter, and also places people in hotels and safe houses.
"We're still doing that, we're still full," said Weinstein. "We never stopped taking people, we never turned anyone down."
In addition to increased need and increase costs, due to the pandemic, Starting Point has been unable to put on live fundraisers, such as Boots n Bling, which has blown a large hole in their budget.
The delegation voted 13-0 to give Starting Point the $25,000 it requested.
Other organizations approved to get county funding Monday were: VNA & Hospice of Carroll County ($75,000); the Child Advocacy Center ($55,000); and MWV Supports Recovery ($5,000).
The delegation meets again Jan. 25. To be discussed are funding requests from Carroll County Conservation District, White Horse Recovery, RSVP and End 68 Hours of Hunger.
