CONWAY — A possible stumbling block for the proposed paved 2.8-mile recreation path in North Conway came to light at last Tuesday’s selectmen's meeting during a discussion about surplus lands being sold by the state within the corridor of the now-dead Route 16 bypass.
Some of the land being sold off along the bypass corridor includes four parcels off Thompson Road that were planned by the MWV Trails Association to be used for the proposed $2.9 million path.
Town Manager Tom Holmes and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli told selectmen that along with Conservation Commission chair Rob Adair, they had participated in an online meeting the day before with state Department of Transportation’s Right of Way Bureau Administrator Stephen LaBonte, Assistant Administrator Adam Smith, DOT chief appraiser Harry Hadaway, chief DOT appraiser Laura Davies and DOT property manager Lisa Weir to go over the state’s process for selling off lands along the 11.8-mile corridor from Albany to north of Memorial Hospital to pay back the Federal Highway Administration for $25 million it received for the bypass project.
Last Friday, the governor and executive council authorized the state Bureau of Right of Way to “formally dissolve the layout of the Conway Bypass Project.” That means not only is the project officially dead but that the state needs to pay back the feds.
DegliAngeli, the town’s representative to the MWV Trails Association, said even though the group had been working on the final design for the rec path layout with DOT engineers within the state’s Bureau of Community Assistance, the Right of Way Bureau appeared not to know about the Rec Path's plans.
The group had hoped to get approval from the state DOT engineers to put out bids this spring for an anticipated opening in 2022, MWV Trails Association Vice President and MWV Rec Path chair Larry Garland told the Sun.
According to DegliAngeli: “We completed 100 percent design, we submitted it and we received comments back from DOT. We incorporated those comments, resubmitted it and asked for approval to advertise for bids and DOT said, ‘Timeout. We can't because we don't have anything official here from Right of Way.'
"And so they hosted a meeting with Right of Way (and the town last Monday). And Right of Way said, ‘The bypath what? The recreational what?’ So they had no knowledge of that,” DegliAngeli related to selectmen.
LaBonte told the Sun his department knew of the Rec Path project but that "we did not know of the exact proposed layout of the rec path — we did not know about the Thompson Road issue until that meeting."
As Holmes noted, “It appears to be a situation of one hand (of the DOT) not knowing what the other hand was doing.”
LaBonte told the Sun the result of the Dec. 14 meeting is that discussions will continue and the order of the three packages of four parcels each that the state intends to sell will be changed.
“We have a dozen parcels that we anticipate selling this spring,” LaBonte said, noting that the law requires the state must first offer lands to the municipality in which they are located before listing it for sale to the public.
He added, “Based on what Paul (DegliAngeli) told us ... the proposed rec path does appear to cross some of the parcels (at Thompson Road) that we eventually will look to sell. How they are to be sold and to whom will have to be determined later.”
The first four parcels include four vacant ranch-style apartment buildings on the south side of Skimobile Road; a 2.9-acre parcel east of those structures that once was the home of the Alpine Lounge and later a timeshare project, contiguous to Cranmore’s parking lot; a vacant cottage on the west side of Old Bartlett Road, also near Cranmore, and a single-family Remote Trail property north of Memorial Hospital.
The Thompson Road parcels were to be part of the second phase but will likely be shifted to the third phase of selling these properties, LaBonte said.
Degli Angeli told selectmen he had confirmed in a conversation with Bill Watson of the state DOT’s Planning and Community Assistance that there are other issues concerning the Rec Path that need to be addressed, including the width of the path.
“He said this was being kicked upstairs (to DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan’s office). He called to say we’re asking for your patience, it's going to take us a little while to figure out what to do here. And to say that they still support the ($1.2 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvements Program) grant — they have to explain it to the Bureau of Right of Way and they will have to shift gears and see how we’re going to preserve the corridor and then liquidate the property,” DegliAngeli said.
He summarized points made in the conversation with Watson. "One, that the bypass corridor is 100 feet wide; the rec path is 10 feet wide paved. It would be nice to have some green space on either side of it — and he asked if we would be amenable to reducing it from 100 feet. I said, 'Sure but we would need to look at these on a parcel-by-parcel basis,'” said DegliAngeli.
Another point is that the state said in an amended agreement it would require the project to buy the acreage that the state is seeking to sell.
Watson "said he received an amended agreement from the state which has increased the project budget that had been set long before the design was set,” said DegliAngeli, who said the project would not be funded by the town but through grants and fundraising that the MWV Trails Association has raised and now would need to further raise with the amended agreement.
Holmes told selectmen that one avenue to possibly pursue would be for the MWV Trails Association to work with the state prior to parcels being sold to get an easement on any affected properties to allow the Rec Path to pass over the parcels.
“It could be marketed as a positive to have a recreation path close by,” Holmes told selectmen.
