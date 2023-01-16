Kevin Richard

Superintendent Kevin Richard is seen at  Conway School Board meeting in 2022. Richard presented a proposed operating budget in draft form of $40,504,694 in November. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — If the school operating budget fails in April, the Conway School District would be forced have to work with the default budget for the 2023-24 school year, which is about $89,000 less than what officials are recommending.

As a formality, the Conway School Board at its Jan. 9 meeting by a vote of 5-0 (Cassie Capone and Michelle Capozzoli were absent) agreed to a default budget of $40,164,973.

