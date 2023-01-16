CONWAY — If the school operating budget fails in April, the Conway School District would be forced have to work with the default budget for the 2023-24 school year, which is about $89,000 less than what officials are recommending.
As a formality, the Conway School Board at its Jan. 9 meeting by a vote of 5-0 (Cassie Capone and Michelle Capozzoli were absent) agreed to a default budget of $40,164,973.
If the budget is voted down on April 11 at the voting portion of school meeting, the default budget will automatically kick in. This marks the second year the default budget has been lower than the proposed operating budget.
The board last month adopted the proposed operating budget of $40,254,150, which is $89,177 more than the default budget.
“The default budget is last year’s gross budget, and then you deduct any one-time expenses (special education, insurance reductions and special warrant articles),” Superintendent Kevin Richard explained. “You then add back in your contractual obligations like fuel, maintenance and items required for state approval.”
Richard presented a proposed operating budget in draft form of $40,504,694 in November, which at the time had included budgeting for a possible 12 percent increase in health insurance. The estimate from Harvard Pilgrim came in at 10.9 percent, resulting in a decrease of the budget to $40,254,150 or a .67 percent increase over last year’s adopted budget.
The default budget begins with the general fund budget for 2022-23, which was $40,406,848, then you deduct required warrant articles from the previous year, totaling $419,429 — Article 2, a special article for high school maintenance trust, $54,443; Article 3, a special article for the middle school maintenance trust, $17,086; Article 4, a special article for the elementary school maintenance trust, $9,900; Article 7, Project SUCCEED, $88,000; and Article 8, a capital reserve fund for large equipment and/or school buses, $250,000.
Those reductions move the budget to $39,987,419, but you add to that other expenses which is an increase of $177,554.
They include minus $66,000 in one-time expenses; $42,248 for the third in a three-year negotiated contract with the AFSCME union; $116,171 for the second of a three-year negotiated contract with the Conway Education Support Personnel; minus $90,887 in debt service; $12,650 in the SAU share; $270,049 in health insurance increases; minus $264,150 in employee retirement costs; a $12,109 increase in dental insurance; a $221,078 increase in special education (excluding health, dental and retirement); minus $4,290 in property liability insurance; and minus $71,424 in grant funds (offset by revenue).
Board member Ryan Wallace made the motion to approve the default budget, and colleague Barbara Lyons offered a second. It passed 5-0 with Joe Mosca, Randy Davison, Mike DiGregorio, Lyons and Wallace voting for it.
Richard shared a breakdown of anticipated expenses in the 2023-24 budget.
• Unit 2: Special education districtwide is down $62,062 or .93 percent (last year, it was up $651,416 or 10.36 percent) from this year, projecting to be $6,641,907 in the 2023-24 budget.
• Unit 3: Kennett High, up $99,456 or 1.15 percent (last year up $324,590 or 3.87 percent), with a projected budget of $8,757,447 for next year.
• Unit 4: Kennett Middle School, up $243,427 or 6.75 percent (down $24,322 or .66 percent last year), with a projected budget of $3,849,169. Chief among the increases is a $117,000 increase in health insurance along with a $79,000 increase in fuel to heat the building.
• Unit 5: Conway Elementary, down $66,023 or 2.58 percent (down $127,739 or 4.76 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,493,879.
• Unit 6: John H. Fuller Elementary, which received the $60,000 elementary school rotating (maintenance) fund, is up $83,302 or 3.34 percent (was up $97,801 or 4.08 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,577,102.
• Unit 7: Pine Tree School, which received the $60,000 elementary school rotating (maintenance) fund in 2022-23, is up $21,596 or .80 percent (was up $222,084 or up 9.04 percent last year), with a projected budget of $2,705,572.
• Unit 8: Technology districtwide is down $16,761 or 1.62 percent (was down $57,505 or 5.29 percent last year), with a projected budget of $1,017,459.
• Unit 9: Career technical education is down $7,354 or .49 percent (was up $119,433 or 8.59 percent last year), with a projected budget of $1,498,121.
• Unit 10: Maintenance and transportation districtwide is up $42,572 or .47 percent (was up $301,771 or 3.44 percent last year), with a projected budget of $9,145,494.
