TAMWORTH — Debate season is in full swing, and with redistricting, it’s a great opportunity to meet a new slate of candidates and learn what their goals are if elected.

The Chocorua Community Association will sponsor a candidates night on Monday, Oct. 17, at the K.A. Brett School at 7 p.m. The event will feature the eight candidates running for Carroll County Districts 3 and 8, and the District 3 State Senate seat.

