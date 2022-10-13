TAMWORTH — Debate season is in full swing, and with redistricting, it’s a great opportunity to meet a new slate of candidates and learn what their goals are if elected.
The Chocorua Community Association will sponsor a candidates night on Monday, Oct. 17, at the K.A. Brett School at 7 p.m. The event will feature the eight candidates running for Carroll County Districts 3 and 8, and the District 3 State Senate seat.
Running for District 3 (two seats, represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) are Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Peaco Todd (D-Tamworth) and Gabrielle Watson (D-Tamworth).
Running in District 8 (two seats, represents Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield are Michael Costable, Jr. (R-Freedom), incumbent Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), incumbent Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
Challenging state Senate District 3 incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is former state Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield).
“This will be in-person for the first time in recent years with a new feature. It will be livestreamed by Madison TV, and recorded so it can be watched later,” said John Gotjen, a debate organizer.
He added: “We are getting the word out that this event is open to voters in Madison and Moultonborough, as these candidates all share these three towns' districts. Our experience with doing virtual events has shown that streaming and recording have significantly increased the number of persons viewing the event.”
According to Knirk, partisan forums are scheduled to be held in Moultonborough on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6 p.m.), at the former Lions Club, located at 139 Old Route 109; in Madison on Oct. 24 (6:30 p.m.) at the Madison Elementary School; in Effingham on Oct. 26 (at a time to be determined) at the Effingham School; and in Freedom on Nov. 3 (at a location and time to be determined). The events are open to all.
Knirk said he spent the past two months arranging the forums. He reached out to towns in the new District 8 to see if there was interest and then worked with McConkey to “set up bipartisan candidate forums in each town as a community service to the voters.”
It will be voters' opportunity to hear from the candidates on both sides and ask questions. Each candidate will have 2-3 minutes to introduce themselves and then there will be questions from attendees chosen by the moderator. The forums will be moderated by the town moderator of each town except in Tamworth where, by tradition, George Cleveland will moderate the forum.
Candidates also have been invited to attend the Gibson Center for Senior Services' general election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12:30-4 p.m. That event is open to the public.
Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds had organized separate Republican and Democrat forums in September before the primary election. On Oct. 18, both parties will share the stage.
Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, District 1 U.S. representative, District 1 Executive Council, Carroll County District 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7 state representative, along with District 1 and 2 Carroll County commissioners have all been invited.
Also next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Valley Vision studios in Center Conway, the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council is hosting a U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter) and challenger Don Bolduc (R-Stratham).
Then on Thursday, Oct. 20, also at 9 a.m., a debate is planned there between U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and challenger Karoline Leavitt (R-Plaistow) in the 1st Congressional District race.
George Epstein, town and school moderator for Madison, will moderate both debates, which will stream on Valley Vision’s Facebook live feed and air at later dates on Channel 3.
Meanwhile, the Sun is sponsoring its own debate on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center among the six candidates running for state House District 1 (represents Conway and has three seats).
Taking part are Republican incumbent Karen Umberger and Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, along with Republican challengers Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy and Democrat David Paige.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue will moderate.
This debate is open to the public, and Valley Vision will broadcast it.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
