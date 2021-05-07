BOSTON — The final tally is in from the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division and its partners, over the course of four hours, collected 92,282.73 pounds or over 46 tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges at 565 collection sites throughout New England.
This is in comparison to the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in September 2010, when the division collected 25,810 pounds of unwanted drugs.
“Everything we do is geared toward protecting American families and communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Thanks to the public over 46 tons of unwanted, expired, unused, prescription drugs have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England.
“The event is only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts in making this initiative a huge success.”
The following is a breakdown of collected weights in pounds for the six New England States:
Connecticut – 9,690 pounds
Massachusetts – 30,386.20 pounds
Maine – 27,340 pounds
New Hampshire – 13,149 pounds
Rhode Island – 4,552.50 pounds
Vermont – 7,165.03 pounds
Total- 92,282.73 pounds
