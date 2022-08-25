A large cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Duncan Lake over the weekend and confirmed on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services which asks people to refrain from going in the water until the bloom subsides. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — A large cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Ossipee's Duncan Lake over the weekend and was confirmed on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
Duncan Lake is an 83-acre lake with an average depth of 12 feet and a maximum depth of 23 feet. It lies just east of Route 16 directly across from the intersection with Route 28.
A New Hampshire DES press release said that dark green clumps of material were seen along the lake's shoreline on Aug. 20.
A sample collected on Wednesday revealed cyanobacteria (Oscillatoria and Phormidium) in concentrations too numerous to count, due to their clumping.
Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells per milliliter.
NHDES said this was greatly exceeded by the large aggregations of material. As a result, it has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the water body for recreation.
Cyanobacteria material can rapidly change and accumulate in various locations around a water body.
Lake users are advised to continue to monitor their individual shorelines for changing conditions.
NHDES advises them to avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions. NHDES also advises pet owners to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom.
Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water.
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death. Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity.
Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage.
Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
The cyanobacteria advisory at Duncan Lake went into effect on Aug. 23, and will remain in effect until NHDES confirms that cell concentrations of the bloom have subsided.
If you notice anything resembling cyanobacteria, call NHDES to report a cyanobacteria bloom at (603) 848-8094 or email HAB@des.nh.gov.
