Duncan Lake Cyanobacteria

A large cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Duncan Lake over the weekend and confirmed on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services which asks people to refrain from going in the water until the bloom subsides. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A large cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Ossipee's Duncan Lake over the weekend and was confirmed on Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

Duncan Lake is an 83-acre lake with an average depth of 12 feet and a maximum depth of 23 feet. It lies just east of Route 16 directly across from the intersection with Route 28.

