meisters

A skier makes his way through the course at Cranmore Mountain Meisters on March 17. The 52nd season of the community ski race league will begin Jan. 11 this year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — To allow for more snowmaking opportunities, the scheduled start of the 2023 Cranmore Mountain Meisters 10-week recreational ski racing series has been pushed back by one week to Jan. 11, officials said Tuesday.

“A few more days of snowmaking next week will allow us to have wall-to-wall coverage, which is what we need to set up a dual course,” said Cranmore race operations supervisor Kevin Hamlin in a post on the Cranmore Mountain Meisters Facebook page.

