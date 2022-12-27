CONWAY — To allow for more snowmaking opportunities, the scheduled start of the 2023 Cranmore Mountain Meisters 10-week recreational ski racing series has been pushed back by one week to Jan. 11, officials said Tuesday.
“A few more days of snowmaking next week will allow us to have wall-to-wall coverage, which is what we need to set up a dual course,” said Cranmore race operations supervisor Kevin Hamlin in a post on the Cranmore Mountain Meisters Facebook page.
He said skiers and riders will be able to use their Meister passes Jan. 4, the previously scheduled start of the season. “So come out and get some post-New Year turns in, and then swing into Zip’s for the kickoff party from 3:30–6:30 p.m., with Mitch Alden, snacks, and raffle prizes … all of the fun of Meisters, just without racing,” said Hamlin.
He added that Cranmore is still planning on having its last pre-season Meister clinics on gate training Jan. 3 — pre-season clinics do not count toward racers’ two regular season. Hamlin said clinics come with full-day lift access — he advised racers to check in at the ticket office prior to the 10 a.m. start.
Celebrating its 52nd season, Cranmore Mountain Meisters is one of the longest-running community race leagues in the United States. It features 30-plus teams with participation for approximately 350-plus racers.
As Hamlin noted, “The focus is to have fun with your friends, family and co-workers. Being a Meister is part of being a local.”
Founded as the Local Yokel League in 1972 by late Cranmore General Manager and past owner Herbert Schneider and late former ski school director Steve Sherlock, Mountain Meisters brings out racers of all abilities and ages who compete on a recreational dual slalom course.
Meisters have worked to extend hours for racing and to add other amenities, such as clinics and weekly apres-Meister parties.
The weekly fun competition then and now turns Cranmore into the friendly site of “World Cup Wednesdays” for participants who compete in their individual divisions throughout the season.
Hamlin noted that being a Meister gives participants the opportunity to ski or ride Wednesdays at the resort, excluding Christmas vacation and Presidents’ week.
Online registration opened in November and can be done by going to Cranmore.com. In-person registration is closed during the busy Christmas vacation week but is to reopen Jan. 3.
Cost is $169, which includes Meister Race Day, weekly raffle drawings, two Meister clinics with lift access as well as the aforementioned pre-season clinic Jan. 3.
Thirteen racers are allowed per team. Racers without a team should contact Cranmore and they will put him or her on a team. Teams that add two rookies will be allowed 15 members.
Only eight scores per team are counted each week, said Hamlin.
Meister Racing takes place on the Meister course located on The Alley Trail, a wide, intermediate trail with a consistent and gradual slope, perfect for entry-level racing. Each racer will take two runs, one run on each course. This trail is accessible from the summit lifts and South Quad.
The race course will be open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on each Race Day Wednesday.
Once again, a Pay2Play option will be offered in which a racer takes a third run with a donation to each week’s local charitable cause.
Hamlin said he will once again appear on the WMWV “Morning Show” Thursdays during the season after 8:15 a.m. to share results and updates. He also will write a weekly blurb that will appear in Friday editions of the Conway Daily Sun.
Last year’s team champs were the Coppertops Schlamassels. One long-running team still competing are the Mountain Mamas, founded by Betty Newton and Gail Costello in the winter of ‘81-82 and still going strong 41 seasons later.
