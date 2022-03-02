CONWAY — Memorial Hospital said Wednesday it is moving its community COVID-19 vaccine clinic to its primary care offices as vaccine demand has declined. March 16 will be the last day of operations for the clinic (which is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village.
Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner said some temporary workers had been hired to staff the clinic, but others will return to jobs at the North Conway hospital.
Since the clinic opened in January 2021, the hospital has administered more than 25,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. COVID-19 vaccine.
During the November peak, the hospital was providing more than 800 vaccinations per week. In February, shots dropped below 100 and are currently under 50 per day, one day per week, with four people working at the clinic.
Memorial’s Manager of Clinical Education and Emergency Management Will Owen, RN, said the hospital will continue to vaccinate anyone eligible for a shot regardless of whether they are a primary care patient at Memorial or not.
“Even though the stand-alone clinic is closing, we remain available to all residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, and will continue to make the necessary changes to serve our community as vaccine guidance continues to evolve,” Owen said.
“We are already making plans for vaccines for kids under 5 when it is approved by the FDA and CDC,” he said.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available in primary care every Wednesday, starting March 23, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Call (603) 356-5472.
Demand for COVID-19 testing has also dropped in recent weeks, from more than 150 in a single day to about 25 per day, with the hospital’s drive-thru testing center open seven days a week — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon weekends, with appointments required (call 603-356-5472).
While there are no plans to close the testing center, Kershner said, “Testing appointments are declining and there are many more community options for tests, which gives us the opportunity to re-evaluate how best to deploy staff.”
At-home tests are now widely available at pharmacies, supermarkets and state liquor stores.
Positive COVID-19 tests have dropped from more than 3,500 per day in January to a seven-day average of about 300 per day. But because people do not report the results of at-home tests to the state, the use of testing to determine the amount of COVID in the state has been called into question.
Memorial Hospital sent out a community update last Friday, noting that the “COVID numbers continue to be encouraging, and we see continued downward trends in positivity rate.”
Kershner said there are no COVID patients at Memorial. But he said, “This in no way means we believe the danger is over.” He said there are still COVID-19 cases in the Mount Washington Valley, and the hospital wants to make vaccinations are easily available.
Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Dunn said the changes to the vaccine clinic is not a sign the pandemic is over, only a response to vaccine demand and Memorial’s need to best deploy its resources.
“We’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic,” he said, “but COVID-19 transmission remains high in our area and other areas around the country. .... We know the best defense against COVID-19 is a vaccine and masking when in crowds and around unvaccinated individuals.”
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard (covid19.nh.gov/dashboard), 56.9 percent of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated and 64.3 percent have received a first shot of the vaccine.
First and second shots as well as boosters are currently available for people age 5 and older.
While the clinic is being closed, much of the equipment will remain in place for the next few weeks, Kershner said, and the hospital could reopen it if there was high demand.
Hospital officials are also set to give an update today on “The Health of the Mount Washington Valley” today during a Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Eggs & Issues Facebook live event.
Hospital President Art Mathisen, Chief Medical Officer Matt Dunn and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen will answer questions in a presentation moderated by Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy.
The event will be streamed live by Valley Vision at facebook.com/valleyvision3 and posted on the page for later viewing as well as broadcast on the Valley Vision cable channel. People will be able to submit questions during the lifestream through Facebook.
