CONWAY — John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School had hoped to drop from the red COVID-19 designation after Thanksgiving, but school officials say the positivity rate at each is still too high to drop to yellow.
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Under green conditions, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking is based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. With red, masks are required at all times.
Students and staff at the two schools follow strict guidelines, and Project SUCCEED, the before- and after-school program, will remain on pause.
Six of the seven schools in SAU 9 reported new COVID cases since returning the five-day holiday recess. Pine Tree reported six new cases Tuesday.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said Wednesday, “We’re not seeing the cases decline as we had hoped.”
Pine Tree, a K-6 school in Center Conway, went to red Nov. 5 after 15 cases were reported. John Fuller, the K-6 school in North Conway, went from yellow to red Nov. 15, with six new cases. Six of the seven schools in SAU 9, except for Jackson Grammar, which has not had a case since Feb. 5, reported COVID cases Monday or Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Kennett High had 13 active cases, followed by nine at Pine Tree; five at Kennett Middle; four at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School; and two each at Conway Elementary and John Fuller.
Last year saw 132 total positive cases in the seven SAU 9 schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where a cohort (a small pod of students) had to quarantine or isolate. This did not include schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
On Tuesday, there had been 220 confirmed cases. “We’re seeing numbers we’ve never seen before, not just in the schools but in the county and statewide,” Richard said.
SAU 9 is not alone in struggling to contain the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID virus. According to Bloomberg news service, a million U.S. schoolkids had contracted COVID by the end of September. And in one week, Colorado school cases almost doubled, to 1,538, leading Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy to state, “The risk to children right now is higher than it’s ever been during the pandemic because of the Delta variant being more transmissible.” And more school districts recognizing that face-to-face is the only way to hold school after the failures of remote learning last year.
This school year, Kennett High has had 76 cases as of Tuesday; Pine Tree, 40; Conway Elementary, 36; Kennett Middle School, 32; John Fuller, 21; Josiah Bartlett, 15; and Jackson, 0.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, there were 902 new positive cases in the Granite State, including 33 in Carroll County, along with 22 additional deaths related to the coronavirus statewide. There were 392 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
The New York Times says New Hampshire tops the nation with the highest cases per 100,000.
School administrators were told in August by State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan the Granite State would likely see a spike in COVID cases by mid-October due to the Delta variant of the virus.
“New Hampshire continues to experience the winter surge that we always predicted,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a Tuesday news conference.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.