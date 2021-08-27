OSSIPEE — Carroll County’s nursing home, the 103-bed Mountain View Community, was closed to visitors Friday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, 14 staff members and four residents infected. One resident died.
“Today has been a busy day at MVC,” a Facebook post from the nursing home said Friday. “As the result of a staff member testing positive, we tested all residents today and are also testing all (other) staff. As of right now, all residents have tested negative and all staff as well. We will continue to test staff this afternoon.”
The post says the home is closed to visitors, and residents must stay in their units but may leave their rooms. Medical appointments are being rescheduled.
“We will test all residents and staff again next Wednesday,” said the post. “If both today’s tests and next week’s are all negative, then we will be able to resume visits.”
Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), acting Carroll County commissioners chair, Thursday had criticized President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for nationwide nursing home staff and said it could lead to a staff shortage.
Biden said Aug. 18 that nursing homes will lose Medicare and Medicaid funds if staffers aren’t vaccinated.
Told a staffer had tested positive at the nursing home, Plache said Friday: “I’m not against the vaccine, I’m against forcing people to take the vaccine or take away their rights in society if they don’t.”
Vaccinations, he said, should be done with informed consent, and people should decide on their own if they have enough information to make a decision.
Plache added the vaccines do seem to help people fight off COVID.
The nursing home has been careful since the beginning, he said.
Mountain View has about 186 employees, but the facility should have about 195. Administrator Dee Brown said 51 of Mountain View’s workers in various departments are unvaccinated. She thinks they could lose up to 40 percent of the 51 non-vaccinated employees.
“Fifty-one unvaccinated is a very big number,” Brown said Thursday. “This is only going to add to this lack of staff.”
She said staffers are working long hours. “With COVID, our staff is tired,” said Brown. “Nursing home staff have not had a break, they have not had a moment to even regroup. It’s been nonstop.”
