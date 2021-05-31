OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge Friday ruled against a former Jackson man indicted last year on child pornography charges who was asking the judge to throw out the results of a search warrant because of an apparent typographical error in the warrant application.
On Oct. 6, a grand jury indicted Chris Devries, 38, of Jackson on 20 counts of child abuse images, allegedly of female children performing sex acts with a man or men, or another child, plus drug and falsifying evidence charges.
On June 21, DeVries organized a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back. At one point he called for divesting funds from police and prison systems.
On March 10, defense attorneys Mark Sisti and Wade Harwood of Sisti Law of Chichester filed a motion to suppress.
The motion says that last summer, police obtained a search warrant based on information that Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Snapchat said an account user named "c_d2918" had uploaded child sexual abuse images to its server. Sisti and Harwood said that police, in their affidavit, said the phone number for the account holder that Snapchat provided ended in five digits, meaning it was one digit too long.
They said it's unclear whether Snapchat provided the wrong number or the officer writing the affidavit made a mistake.
"Because the affidavit does not include information linking the number provided by Snapchat to the number registered to Mr. DeVries, it did not establish probable cause to search Mr. DeVries's home," said Sisti and Harwood.
But during last Friday's hearing, which was conducted remotely via Webex, County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi said the motion "fails on its face.
"A single instance of scriveners error in a single paragraph of a 47-paragraph warrant does not invalidate probable cause," said Andruzzi. "I would note that if the court had read through the warrant, you would you would see that the defendants correct telephone number appears in every other instance of the warrant, it is clearly a scrivener's error."
The application for search warrant and supporting affidavit was prepared by Lt. Todd Faulkner of Cheshire County Sheriff's Office. He was assigned to the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The search warrant was authorized by Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff on July 9, 2020.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius agreed with Andruzzi from the bench as opposed to taking the matter under advisement and issuing a written order at a later time.
"I'm finding a hard time finding any basis to suppress the evidence from what's been presented," said Ignatius. "The warrant is extensive, it it doesn't leave a multitude of phone numbers, and somebody has to kind of guess at which one they meant."
Ignatius said to her the 11-digit phone number was a scrivener's error.
The judge set a settlement conference date of July 12. Judge Peter Fauver will preside. She said settlement conferences are held behind closed doors and are an opportunity for the case to be resolved without going to trial.
At present, the case is heading to trial. The final pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 19, and jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 20
Andruzzi prosecuted all the indictments.
At the August 2020 bail hearing, DeVries' then attorney, Paul Garrity of Paul J. Garrity Law Offices of Londonderry, said DeVries had stable ties in the community, having held a number of jobs, including as a logger, hiking/canoeing guide, and ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center. DeVries had recently worked as a stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He has no prior criminal record.
