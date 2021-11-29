A bench warrant was issued for Nina Rinaldo, 36, of Worcester, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
A bench warrant was issued for Victoria Kerr, 43, of Tamworth for two counts of driving after revocation or suspension.
A bench warrant was issued for Laura Salvi, 39, of Marblehead, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
A bench warrant was issued for Ronnie Robinson, 44, of Lowell, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of criminal trespass.
A bench warrant was issued Nichole Noel, 40, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding two charges of theft.
A bench warrant was issued for Michael Moulton, 28, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of misuse of plates, disobeying an officer, unregistered vehicle, driving after revocation or suspension and reckless operation.
A bench warrant was issued for Tyler Townsend, 37, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
A bench warrant was issued for Devin Smith, 27, of Manchester for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
A bench warrant was issued for Craig Robinson, 32, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Lindsay Porter, 33, of Conway pleaded guilty to contempt of court. She was given a six-month jail sentence that would be suspended if she entered into a substance abuse treatment program. Porter had a charge of domestic violence simple assault placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
