CONWAY — Madison second-home owners John and Terri Cancelarich say a UNH professor hired to study the financial impact of short-term rentals in Conway dramatically inflated that impact on the local economy.
The professor in question is Daniel Innis, who was hired by the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals to buttress their case for allowing STRs in Conway.
Innis is professor of hospitality management and marketing at UNH’s Paul College of Business and Economics. In his report issued last month, Innis estimated the STRs’ impac on Conway’s economy at $45 million-$50 million.
However, John and Terri Cancelarich, who have homes in Massachusetts and Madison, beg to differ. They did their own analysis and came up with a different impact, of $9.6 million-$18.5 million.
John has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Notre Dame. Terri has a degree in finance from Boston University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
“Innis’ report deviated from best practices and contained numerous errors, questionable assumptions (and) flawed methodologies leading to a conclusion that grossly inflated the economic activity of STRs on Conway,” the couple told the Sun.
John Cancelarich, speaking by phone Monday, said the best way to gauge the reasonableness of both reports is to consider the amount a tourist family of five is typically likely to spend.
“He’s telling everyone that a family of five is spending $7,000 for a week’s vacation in Conway?” he said. “No way... You could fly to Hawaii. And stay in Hawaii for seven days for almost that cost.”
To reach that $7,000 estimate, Innis calculated a daily spend of $131 per person, then multiplied it by five people and seven days to come to $4,585. He then added a figure of $2,450, which represents the cost of the STR rental at $350 per night for seven days.
The Cancelarichs say a family of five is more likely to be spending $3,700-$4,500 on a seven-day vacation here. They arrived at those figures by incorporating a daily spend figure of $106 and not double counting lodging.
The Cancelarichs and Innis both got their average spend numbers from the “The Economic Impact of Travel on New Hampshire 2011-2017” report by Dean Runyan Associates.
Innis told the Sun there are about 1.2 million hotel guests per year and about 175,000 STR guests per year. Innis also said STRs represent about a quarter of the spending in the overall lodging economy.
However, John Cancelarich said saying STR guests equal a quarter of the overnight lodging economy doesn’t make sense since the 175,000 STR guests are only about 12 percent of the overnight lodging guests Conway gets. The STR guests would have to spend twice as much per person to represent a quarter of the overnight tourist economy, and he said there’s “no way” that happens.
Innis explained his methodology, saying direct revenue to STR owners totals around $12 million. He calculated about $23 million in spending on things like restaurant meals and shopping per STR guest using an average daily figure of $131. When a tourist spends money at a local business, that business goes on to pay its employees, which creates a “multiplier effect.” So, he said, that generates an additional $11 million worth of benefit. To calculate it, he multiplied $23 million times 1.5.
The Sun shared the Cancelarichs’ report with Innis, and on Monday he stood by his work.
“It is important to note that I left out expenditures by tourists that drive spending up in the region (significantly), and that would include things like ski passes,” said Innis.
“As a result, I am comfortable with the numbers that I used. There were considerations made in reaching my final numbers that are not detailed in the report, and these are assumptions and considerations that are made by anyone looking at a matter such as this,” Innis said, adding, “I am not getting into the weeds, and I am confident in the conclusions of my report.”
But the Cancelarichs maintain Innis used a state daily spend number that’s too high. The $131 is the average of what tourists spend statewide.
In Carroll County, the number is $106, and the Cancelarichs argue that is more relevant.
“Poof, $6.6 million disappears,” said the Cancelarichs.
They said double-counting lodging inflated Innis’ estimate by more than $12 million.
The couple also criticized Innis for using a multiplier of 1.5, which they said is more appropriate for the state than the town, as many Conway visitors probably end up spending money elsewhere like Story Land and Attitash.
“While it is probable that most money spent in N.H. stays in N.H., it is improbable that most money spent in Conway stays in Conway,” the Canelarichs said.
To arrive at the value of STRs on the economy, the Cancelarichs multiplied the number of STRs (500) times the nights rented (70) times the average of five persons per night times $106 daily spend for a total of $18.5 million.
What’s more, they say 72 percent of STR owners live out of town and that further diminishes STRs’ economic impact on Conway.
“So if we subtract the amount of rental revenue that goes to out-of-Conway owners and account for the portion of the amount spent locally for house cleaning, plowing, general maintenance, etc, the total economic activity of STRS falls within a range of $9.6 million-$18.5 million, far from the $45 million-$50 million estimated by Innis,” they said.
