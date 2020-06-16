OSSIPEE — Carroll County Commissioner David Babson is seeking his fourth term, hoping to be a watchdog over county funds and an advocate for agriculture.
Babson (R-Ossipee) occupies the District 2 seat, which covers the middle of the county. The District 2 commissioner represents Albany, Hale’s Location, Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth. In this election, the seat would be for four years. Commissioners’ seats cycle between being four-year and two-year terms.
Babson, who says he’s “82 years old with the body of an 18-year-old,” has served a two-year term, a four-year term and is wrapping up a second two-year term. He previously also served 12 years as a state representative.
“County functions like the nursing home and jail are important institutions in our government and they have got to be run properly,” Babson recently told the Sun in a wide-ranging interview. “I enjoy working at this level.”
But before he can continue, he must get through Kim Tessari, 33, of Ossipee, who is challenging him in the primary on Sept. 8. The winner will take on challenger Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) on Nov. 3.
In addition to being a commissioner, Babson says he is a “gentleman farmer without the gentleman” who grows hay and raises horses and cows.
Babson prides himself for being a fiscal watchdogfinds who invoice errors, vendor discounts and purchasing deals that save the county money. He works with Facilities Manager Bob Murray to find these savings.
“Between the two of us, I think we saved enough money to pay for my (commissioner) salary,” he said of his first term. “I like doing that kind of thing.”
Babson said he pointed out the county can save money by paying its bills proptly. He said he found one example where the county paid a bill early but didn’t take an available discount for doing so.
Babson says he takes personal responsilibity when the county makes a mistake. He said another elected county official didn’t file credit card documentation on time, which led to a “three hundred and something dollar penalty” to the county.
“I paid that out of my own pocket because I’m a member of that board, and we should have been paying attention,” said Babson. “Not a thank you from anyone.”
In 2018, Babson raised gourds and pumpkins on county farm land and gave them to the nursing home staff. For this effort, Babson said he was questioned by Rep. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) about who the pumpkins really belonged to.
“I said I paid for the seeds and they are your pumpkins,” said Babson.
If re-elected, his goal would be to “do something constructive” with the old nursing home building, which was vacated when the new nursing home, Mountain View Community, opened in 2011.
“I had the parole board all excited about moving in about four years ago, and the delegation nixed it,” said Babson. “I’d like to see us make better use of the high tunnel (a greenhouse-like structure) we got though the Cooperative Extension. I’d like to see the garden go back in.”
He is also hoping that a new piece of farming equipment called a “round bailer” will result in more hay production at the county farm.
Another goal is to identify a professional to help the commissioners find ways to save the county money on health insurance. He also supports having Medication Assisted Treatment for drug addicted inmates at the jail.
Babson has four children and seven grandchildren. “If they were all here in Carroll County, they would vote for me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.