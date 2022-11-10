BERLIN — The results of the midterm election are in and in Coos County, the state’s northernmost region, results show voters did not paint a red, or Republican swath. Still, Republicans prevailed in many races.
But not all.
In Berlin, two Democrats, Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel won the two seats open for state representative in Coos County District 5. Veteran educator Cascadden topped the ballots cast, receiving 1,515 votes.
Noel, a former state representative, garnered 1,410 votes, while Lori Korzen, a Republican, received 1,355 votes. Free Stater Justin Hale finished fourth with 1,048 votes.
In state Senate District 1, Republican and political newcomer Carrie L. Gendreau of Littleton defeated state Rep. Edith Tucker, of Randolph. Gendreau captured 2,899 votes compared to Tucker’s 2,667.
In the state House District 2 race, with one seat available, incumbent and Milan resident Arnie Davis, a Republican, held on to that post, besting fellow Milan resident Katie Doherty, a Democrat. Davis’ vote count was 558 to Doherty’s 354.
One seat was open in the state House District 6 race, and the incumbent William Hatch, a Democrat from Gorham, won re-election. Republican challenger Jakob “Jack” Unger, also of Gorham, received 722 votes compared to Hatch’s 996 votes.
Republican John Greer of Twin Mountain defeated incumbent Democrat Eamon Kelly for District 7 state rep, 2,447-2,443, District 7 includes Berlin and the towns of Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield
Incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a veteran and Republican from Wakefield, retains his seat for District 1, besting Somersworth mayor and educator Dana Hilliard. In total, 3,343 voters marked ballots for Kenney while 2,470 voters went with Hilliard in the Berlin-Gorham area.
Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc, a Republican, to win re-election to a six-year post in Washington. Locally, voters marked 2,988 ballots for Hassan and 2,560 for Bolduc.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will serve a fourth term as New Hampshire governor with his win over Democrat Tom Sherman, a physician. Sununu, from a long-standing political family, received 3,342 votes while Sherman, of Rye, received 2,193 votes.
In the contest for the U.S. representative for District 2, Ann “Annie” McLane Kuster, the Democratic incumbent from Hopkinton, was re-elected, defeating Republican challenger Robert “Bob” Burns, a Nashua native. Kuster captured 3,043 votes compared to Burns’ 2,585 locally.
For the two ballot questions, as reported by The Associated Press, voters statewide chose to abolish the position of Register of Probate.
Also, according to the AP, Granite State voters also chose not to call for a review of the state’s Constitution. This question appears on the ballot every 10 years.
