CONWAY — A Center Conway couple who ran an auto body shop out of their home until the Zoning Board of Adjustment shut them down last week say they will reopen at a new Fryeburg, Maine, location.
Jason and Tracy Leavitt of 408 Henderson Road, whose business specializes in rust and collision repair went before the ZBA to ask to ask Conway Building Inspector David Pandora why he said their business, J&T Autobody, didn’t meet the criteria for a permit.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services, representing the Leavitts, said they applied for a permit July 6. He said under the town’s table of permitted land uses, tradesman/craftsmen are allowed to have home occupations if they meet certain criteria.
But Pandora decided July 8 that auto repair is not allowed. He also informed the Leavitts of several complaints about their business.
Bergeron argued that auto services aren’t allowed as stand-alone businesses but would be as home occupations. He said there is a nine-part test to qualify as a home business. “David did not point out to us where we failed the nine-part test,” said Bergeron. “So we’re in a bit of a conundrum.”
The criteria are: the occupation must be carried out by the people who live there; the occupation shall be in the residential unit or an approved accessory structure; exterior storage of vehicles, materials and equipment shall be prohibited; the occupation shall not create unreasonable noise vibration, smoke, dust, electrical disturbance, odor, heat, glare or other nuisance; off-street parking shall be provided; no excessive traffic; change of use permit be granted before the start of operation; retail and wholesale permitted only for items raised or made on premises; the occupation shall not be offensive to the character of the neighborhood.
Bergeron said while he could simply ask the ZBA to overturn Pandora, he felt it would be more appropriate to ask the board to have Pandora take a second look at the application.
ZBA member Luigi Bartolomeo wasn’t having any of Bergeron’s argument.
“Maybe (Pandora) didn’t go through the nine-point test because you failed the home occupation definition right out of the box,” said Bartolomeo, who went on to say that the ordinance suggests that allowed home uses are quiet like the construction of bird houses, quilting or fishing lure assembly.
Leavitt said Pandora told him if he met the nine criteria, the permit would pass and the only one that might fail are noise and dust but they never got that far. Leavitt and Bergeron also admitted Leavitt was operating the facility even after the town issued cease-and-desist letters on April 16 and June 30.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the zoning ordinance shows auto services aren’t allowed in the residential/agricultural zone where the house is located.
During public comment. William Marvel, who lives up the hill, said he believes the business has been operating for years without a permit.
“A change of use permit to operate a home occupation is required before startup of the operation,” said Marvel, whose home on Davis Hill Road is about three-quarters of a mile from the Leavitts.
“Apparently, that hasn’t been an issue. But the operations been going on for at least 2½ years, at least according to the advertisement for this business on Yelp.”
Leavitt said he has only been working out of his home since December. In a follow-up interview Monday, his wife said they used to have an auto-body business on Main Street in Center Conway.
She said they designed and built their home in a rural area with the understanding that the auto body repairs would be allowed. “This is our livelihood,” said Tracy. whose two children Logan Dupree, 21, and Haley Dupree, 15, live at the home.
“We have a $30,000 spray booth in our garage,” Tracy Leavitt said. “I live right over it, and I don’t smell a thing.”
Marvel told the ZBA the business violates other parts of the nine-part test. For example, he said there are smashed-up cars on the property as well as auto parts behind the building.
Marvel also mentioned the rule against “unreasonable noise, vibration, smoke, dust, electrical disturbance, odors, heat glare, or other nuisance or threat to the health of abutters.” He said during a walk down Henderson Road he noticed a strong smell coming from the business.
“When I passed right in front of the exhaust fan, it was ... I won’t say I was overcome by it, but I was nauseated by the smell,” said Marvel.
Tracy Leavitt on Monday said her home security system caught images of Marvel standing in front of the home on several occasions and found it unsettling.
Virginia Greenway, who said she is a part-time resident of Henderson and the nearest neighbor, said she hasn’t been bothered by any noise or smell.
John Cryan of David Hill Road said he doesn’t “get” how a commercial building could be squeezed into a residential neighborhood.”
Dave Greenslit wondered why auto repair as a stand-alone business would not be allowed but would be as a home business.
“What difference does it make if somebody lives over that business?” said Greenslit. “If it doesn’t belong in a residential neighborhood, it doesn’t belong in a residential neighborhood.”
Later, on DegliAnglei bought the discussion back to the nine-part test. “Our response letter will probably sound a lot like what Mr. Marvel had to say,” said DegliAngeli.
Bartolomeo made a motion to uphold Pandora’s decision.
The motion passed 4-1 with Steven Steiner in the minority. Andrew Chalmers, Bartolomeo, Richard Pierce and alternate Phyllis Sherman voted in the majority. Chairman John Colbath was absent.
“We have an applicant that is deliberately defied Pandora’s two letters about ceasing until you get the right permitting, sort of thumbing your nose at the zoning ordinance,” said Bartolomeo.”And here you are asking us to deal generously with you, said I find that a little hard to swallow.”
The Leavitts were given 30 days to appeal.
On Aug. 20, the Leavitts announced their plans on J&T Autobody’s Facebook page.
“So the town of Conway has decided to listen to the lying neighbors who fabricated a lot of lies about us and they denied us our home occupation permit so we will temporarily be closed and not accepting new appointments. There is a new location in Fryeburg, Maine, in the works. Stay tuned, we will let everyone know once we’re back up and running,” the post said.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
