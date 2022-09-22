CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday unanimously denied a variance for a sign at Leavitt’s Country Bakery.
The town had previously ruled that a billboard-sized artwork created by Kennett High students that had been erected over the Conway bakery last June met the definition of a sign under the town’s zoning ordinance and because it exceeds the town’s sign size limits it needed a variance.
Last month, the ZBA upheld a determination by Assistant Building inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs that because the mural, even though it contained no writing, showed items like muffins that are sold at the store, it was a sign.
Gibbs said the mural measures about 4 by 26 feet or 95 square feet.
Under section §190-20.F.(3)(a) of the town’s zoning ordinance, a sign is defined as “any device, fixture, placard, structure or attachment thereto that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify the purpose of a person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure decorated with any sign element either attached or part thereof, shall be considered wall signs.”
Young, also owner of Premier Furniture, said he should be granted a variance because it would not harm surrounding property values, noting he had spoken with abutters.
But the ZBA factors necessary for a variance were not met.
Asked if his business would be negatively affected by not having the sign, which he believes is art, Young said it would not.
Voting against the variance request were chair/Selectman John Colbath, Vice Chair Andrew Chalmers, Richard Pierce, Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner, who sat in for Jon Hebert.
Approximately 30 people attended the meeting, including at least one Kennett student.
The meeting was held at the Conway Village Fire Station, due to a broken elevator at Conway Town Hall.
“This is difficult, because trust me, I like the art, too,” said longtime member Bartolomeo.
He later added, "Sometimes, this job stinks.”
Pierce at one point asked if the baked goods could be removed from the sign, but Young said he was reluctant to change students’ work.
Many audience members argued the ZBA should show support for students and this was an opportunity to applaud their creativity and community spirit.
Two of the speakers were parents of students involved with the art project. They said their children had been “really excited” to see their art on display.
Art teacher Olivia Benish rose at one point during public comment to say she was at fault for not having been better informed about town zoning requirements and procedures in having students do the project.
At Wednesday night’s hearing, some in the audience such as Kennett High graduates Wyatt Coughlan Jr., Sid Jones and a young woman whose first name was Skye, said when they attended Kennett they weren't taught about civics and local government.
They spoke in favor of the students’ artwork and urged the ZBA to grant the variance.
Board members reminded them the issue was not about art but about enforcing the sign ordinance because the board had already voted last month to uphold Gibbs’ ruling.
Colbath underscored that the board represents the voters of Conway who had voted in the sign ordinance and that their role was to enforce the zoning ordinance as it is written.
He said that if Young and others wanted to work to rewrite the town’s sign ordinance and present it to town hall by the December deadline for amendments to be presented to voters at annual April town meeting, they should feel free to do so.
When Bartolomeo asked Young if he had started work on that rewrite of the sign ordinance, Young replied he had not, because he had been working on making his presentation to the board to request the variance.
Bruce Anderson from the audience asked if the sign/mural were to be moved on the property from the bakery to the adjacent Grand View farmstand whether it would be allowed — Gibbs said he believed it would but that he would have to research it.
But since the sign would not be depicting items that are sold at the farm stand, he believed it would be allowed as a work of art, which does not have any size restrictions.
Josh McAllister asked if the sign were to be covered during the time it would take to rewrite the ordinance would there be any administrative leeway.
Gibbs said he would need time to study that.
Mark Hounsell, speaking as a citizen and not as a member of the Conway Planning Board, suggested that the board could rescind its vote from August when it upheld Gibbs’ ruling that it was a sign — noting that it would take courage to do so, but the board did not take him up on that suggestion.
“I suspect there may be a way in the law to solve this,” Hounsell said.
Asked after the meeting outside the fire station what he planned to do, Young, said he had not yet made that decision. “I’m not sure. I had hoped to get the variance. Maybe I pay the fine and keep it up, I’m not sure,’ said Young.
According to Gibbs, the fine for a sign violation would be $500 a day.
Since posting news about the ZBA issue on Leavitt’s Facebook page, the bakery had received 1,200 hits as of Monday, most in support of the bakery.
