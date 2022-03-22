CONWAY — As the cost of living skyrockets, public assistance requests have risen as well, and Conway public assistance officer BJ Parker fears what’s to come.
At the March 15 selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes noted that “our welfare director has gone from two clients to 17 in the space of a week and a half.”
Selectmen are seeking a welfare budget that is much higher than last year’s. In 2021, the one approved by voters was just under $96,000. This year’s s about $136,000. The welfare budget is a subset of the town operating budget. Residents will vote on it April 12.
Parker has been the town’s general assistance officer for nearly 23 years. She said Tuesday the case number has been “climbing every day.” Now that federal and state COVID relief programs are winding down, her inbox is routinely full of inquiries.
She said it reminds her of the 2008-09 recession when she would get 40 calls for help a day. Parker said she is afraid this crisis could be worse than that one. “I am very nervous about what’s coming,” said Parker. “Very nervous. Because I’m the only person in this department. There’s nobody else that can help.”
In 2008, a group of community members got together and created a “special fuel fund” to help offset high fuel costs. After a few years, the need for that went away and the fund was closed down.
Parker isn’t the only one concerned. At the March 11 Fryeburg selectmen’s meeting, Selectman Tom Klinpeter announced a donation-driven “fuel pantry” for fuel assistance.
“The sticker shock hit me when I got an oil tank filled for the first time this winter and my hand was shaking when I wrote that check for almost $1,000 for a tank of oil this morning,” said Klinepeter.
Town Manager Katie Haley said that the fuel pantry is set up to provide fuel (wood, oil, propane, electricity) to those who may not qualify for general assistance.
“People can apply by using the standard general assistance application (available at fryeburgmaine.org) or they can stop in to the Town Office and pick up a separate application,” said Haley.
Parker said the flurry of inquiries is probably due to “anxiety over the fuel costs and people running out of fuel assistance funding or coming close to it.” But, she said, “the majority of what I’m doing is the emergency Rental Assistance Program applications.”
Parker explained rental assistance applications are normally taken by a staff person at the Tri-County Community Action Program.
According to the Tri-County CAP’s website, their NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program can cover up to 15 months of past due and future rent payments dating back to April 1, 2020, as well as past due and future utilities from back to March 13, 2020, and assorted other costs.
The program helps those who have been affected by COVID-19 and face reduced income, significant costs, other financial hardship, or qualified for unemployment, or paying more than 30 percent of one’s income for rent and utilities. The program is for renters and not homeowners. Funding comes from the federal government to the state of New Hampshire.
Typically, town welfare workers don’t help with the rental assistance program.
But, Parker said, “When I do these applications, that results in thousands of dollars that the town isn’t going to have to pay.”
She says the law says that before town assistance is given, a person must take advantage of state and federal programs first.
Parker said she is expediting that process to get the people the help from sources besides the town as quickly and efficiently as possible. The person may be able to get back on his or her feet with other programs and may not ever need town assistance.
Parker said that she reviews applications before sending them on to Tri-County CAP to make sure they are complete.
“In a perfect world, people would come to me and ask what services are available, I would then point them in the right direction, they would go and apply for those programs in advance of being in some kind of an emergency situation,” said Parker.
“Then only if those services could not provide the services or not provide enough assistance would the town be responsible to pay.”
For more information about Emergency Rental Assistance Program through Tri-County CAP, go to.tccap.org/services/health/homelessness/.
