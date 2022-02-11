CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District cannot cope with increasing costs, district commissioners and residents said at their district's annual budget meeting Tuesday.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco.
Commissioners stressed dissolution is only in the discussion phase and a vote couldn't happen until next year. They are planning a public hearing in April.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer services. If residents vote to dissolve, the assets would transfer to the town of Conway.
A benefit to the town’s taking over the water/sewer lines is that the lines could be extended beyond the precinct boundaries to places like affordable housing apartment buildings.
The hearing only drew about a half dozen people. Some spoke passionately in favor of dissolution.
Former commissioner Janine Bean said the town will have a "crisis" on its hands unless something changes because the cost of running the precincts has become too high. She said selectmen have to take the lead.
"We don't need five fire districts, we don't need six different little villages, we need a town," said Bean. "If the people of the town of Conway don't figure that out pretty soon, we won't have anything because you can't find housing, you can't get jobs. And they are taxing the residents to park the car in a place that they own."
The Sun earlier Feb. 8, asked at the selectmen's meeting what town officials made of Conway Village's situation. Town Manager Tom Holmes replied whether to dissolve is strictly up to the precincts.
"If they vote to dissolve the town has no vote and no choice but to accept their equipment, the buildings and everything else," said Holmes.
Bamsey said that it's getting harder and harder for the precinct to provide those service as there is a small tax base, even though Conway Village may have 20,000-30,000 people pass through it per day. Bamsey said the precinct asked if the town would take over the fire department and the town expressed interest and also asked about acquiring water and sewer, in other words the town would take over all of the district's operation.
Bamsey agreed with Bean that something needs to be done.
"We can't financially afford to keep doing what we're doing without breaking the economy of a lot of people within this community," said Bamsey. "Every year the prices go up."
An information packet provided at the hearing shows an estimated tax rate increase of 26 percent if all 17 articles pass. The 2021 rate is $1.83 per $1,000 of property value. The estimated 2022 rate is $2.30. However, there is hope for taxpayers as the 2021 estimated rate was $2.04.
Fire Chief Steve Solomon said the price of fire equipment is "going through the roof." A new fire engine may cost $750,000. At the same time, the fire department is responding to 1,400 calls per year. He said that's almost as many calls as the town of Belmont Fire Department responds to. Conway Village has six staffers and Belmont has 14.
"What we're currently doing is just not sustainable," said Solomon. "Trying to cover expenses of that size on the tax base of Conway Village doesn't work."
At a different point in the meeting Solomon said having five fire departments and two ambulance services is the "least efficient' way to do things.
"And that goes beyond that," said Solomon."There's two libraries and two rec departments and that doesn't make any sense either."
Solomon added later, many people are unaware that Conway has so many fire departments.
Bamsey said if the town takes over, the commissioners want the Conway Village Fire Station to remain a fire/rescue station for a minimum of 10 years.
Resident and municipal budget committee member Randy Davison said prior precinct officials didn't do enough maintenance on the water/sewer infrastructure and now current precinct property owners are paying for "past mistakes."
Commissioner Mike DiGregorio said the district has provided great service over the year and vowed to do his best to make sure that continues if the town takes over.
"As a resident I want to make sure that the town's going to maintain the level that we have now and they probably will," he said. "As your commissioners, for me, that's super important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.