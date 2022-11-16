CONWAY — The Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today at 5 p.m. about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village Fire Station. It’s the third meeting the district has held on the topic.
The town of Conway currently has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. The Conway Village Fire District provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Commissioners have been looking into dissolving the district as a response to escalating costs and difficulty with staffing. Residents will likely be asked about disolution at the district’s annual meeting in March.
At Tuedsay’s selectmen’s meeting, commissioners’ chair Steve Bamsey and Fire Chief Steve Solomon presented the selectmen with a draft memorandum of understanding describing how services would continue if the district votes to dissolve and the town has to take them over.
“Should in March the voters of Conway Village vote to dissolve, the town then suddenly owns a fire department, a water department and a sewer department,” said Solomon.
“So, to try to, in essence, ease that transition should it come to pass, we drew up documents so say, ‘Hey, this is what we currently do, this is how we work under the town,’” Solomon said.
Town Manager John Eastman said legal counsel needs to review the MOU but said he expects it will pass muster. He hopes to bring a refined draft to selectmen Nov. 22.
If the voters decide to dissolve, the article would take effect Jan. 1, 2024. So, Conway Village Fire District would continue operating through 2023. After Jan. 1, 2024, Conway would be signing the checks, not the district.
“Contracts (as with Albany) stay in place, the personnel stay in place, the equipment stays in place, and it gives the town time to learn what needs to be learned,” said Bamsey.
The memo says current village staff would be retained and the fire chief would report to the town manager.
Bamsey then polled selectmen on the prospect of taking over all the district’s services.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey replied the selectmen wouldn’t have a choice. “We have to take it,” she said.
Selectman John Colbath agreed with Seavey but added that the selectmen haven’t had the responsibility of running these departments.
“As a selectman, an elected official working for the town, including all the residents of precinct, I’m ready and willing to take it on,” said Colbath. “I don’t know how able we are, there’s going to be a learning curve.”
Colbath added that selectmen don’t know how to run an ambulance service, for example. But he said the town and district have excellent staff and that will help.
“We’ve got to rely on good people to help us do it,” said Colbath, who went on to poke fun at Elon Musk who recently took over Twitter and has been criticized for his management of the company.
“So, obviously, we’re not Twitter. We hope things go better than that.”
Colbath asked Selectman Carl Thibodeau for his opinion because Thibodeau has served as a fire district commissioner in the past and chaired the commissioners for a decade.
“I can’t imagine that it’s changed enough so that I would be completely lost,” said Thibodeau, who added that dissolving the district is “the right thing to do” and he would like to see the town take over the entire district rather than just pieces of it.
“We can get on top of this fairly quickly, I don’t see that it’s going to be an insurmountable thing,” Thibodeau said.
Chairman David Weathers said residents’ chief concern seems to be making sure the village retains a high level of service.
Weathers asked Bamsey and Solomon if dissolving would increase taxes on non-precinct residents while lowering taxes on district residents.
Solomon said that was correct.
“I live in a non-precinct area,” said Solomon. “But you know, what we do now is inherently unfair ... We provide the same service no matter where you live. So why should different people pay different amounts for it?”
In August, Solomon used estimated numbers to illustrate his point. Next year, Conway Village residents could pay $2.25 per $1,000 for fire and ambulance service. Non-village district areas of Conway pay $1.12, Albany residents pay $1.24. Solomon said if all the tax rates could be equalized, Conway Village, non-precinct, and Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.