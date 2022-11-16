Solomon Bamsey 111622

Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon (left) and village commissioners’ chair Steve Bamsey talk to selectmen Tuesday about the possibility of the district dissolving. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today at 5 p.m. about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village Fire Station. It’s the third meeting the district has held on the topic.

The town of Conway currently has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. The Conway Village Fire District provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.