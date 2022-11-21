CONWAY — Conway Fire District Commissioners have until Valentine’s Day to decide whether to put an article on the March 14 warrant about whether to dissolve the district.
Commissioners will hold their budget hearing Feb 14. Just before the hearing will be a fourth public information meeting on dissolution.
A third such session was held last Thursday. About 16 people attended.
The town of Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. The Conway Village Fire District provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Commissioners have been looking into dissolution as a response to escalating costs and difficulty with staffing emergency services.
Commissioner Mike DiGregorio said: “If we stay the same right now, especially with the fire department, the tax rates are going to change because we cannot get the schedule filled with volunteers the way we used to in the past.
“We all remember if the alarm went off for a car accident, 12-15 guys would show up. For a structure fire, 50 guys would show up. A lot of those days have gone,” he added.
Dissolution could also help ease the housing crisis, officials said, by making it easier to extend water and sewer lines. Adding more users to the water and sewer system decreases the cost to individual rate payers.
Commissioner Tom Buco has already decided to abstain from recommending the article. “I want you people to ask all these questions and just make the decision on whether it’s the right thing to do or not without undue influence from me,” he said.
Chair Steve Bamsey and DiGregorio didn’t state their opinions but DiGregorio clarified Friday he is in favor of bring the article to voters.
“In order to do that, at least two commissioners need to have a positive vote. I will vote yes to get it on the warrant,” said DiGregorio.
Bamsey, the swing vote, said, “We are still gathering information so not yet ready to make a decision.”
Conway Village votes at traditional town meeting form of government so there will be a chance to discuss it March 14, too. DiGregorio said commissioners at that time can explain if they support putting it on the warrant or if they support dissolving in particular.
Right now, the commissioners are drafting a memorandum of understanding for Conway selectmen to sign. The aim is to make the transition as seamless as possible. If dissolution passes in March, it wouldn’t become effective until Jan. 1, 2024.
“That would make the most sense from a budgetary standpoint; we would run one more year budgetarily for Conway Village,” said Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who also said the ambulance service would continue on as is until 2026.
At Thursday’s meeting, Bamsey said if the village fire department is absorbed by the town, it should be called Conway Municipal Fire Department or something along those lines.
Solomon presented a color-coded map of the town showing the various precinct and non-precinct areas within the town.
The light green was Conway Village and the light blue represented non-precinct areas that Conway Village covers currently and would fall under the jurisdiction of the municipal department.
Also on Solomon’s map, dark green was North Conway, and pink was non-precinct area that North Conway covers.
Center Conway was purple, Redstone was blue, and East Conway was brown.
The possible dissolution of Conway Village raises a question, said Solomon, about what should be done with the western non precinct land that is now covered by North Conway.
“The feeling is if the town of Conway would own a fire department, why would they pay another fire department to cover?” said Solomon. “So, then the question comes back, can we effectively cover that area, to which I would say we can. It’d be a straight shot off West Side Road. We actually cover Hale’s Location for ambulance.”
Solomon said the biggest benefit, in terms of economy of scale, would be for all the departments to merge. Conway Village can dissolve into the town without the other precincts following suite, officials said.
In fact, Bamsey added that Redstone is looking at dissolving into Center Conway. “If other districts in the town wish to join the town fire department they could but we’re not bending anybody’s arm making them do that,” said Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.