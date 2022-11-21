Commissioners 111722

Erik Corbett (left) asks a question of the Conway Village Fire District Commissioners Thursday evening. From left seated at the table are fire chief Steve Solomon, commissioners Mike DiGregorio, Steve Bamsey and Tom Buco. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway Fire District Commissioners have until Valentine’s Day to decide whether to put an article on the March 14 warrant about whether to dissolve the district.

Commissioners will hold their budget hearing Feb 14. Just before the hearing will be a fourth public information meeting on dissolution.

