CONWAY — The old town hall in Center Conway was shut down Wednesday due to a case of COVID-19, said Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, who confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus.
Although the town has migrated most of its functions, including the Department of Public Works offices and selectmen’s meeting room, to the new town hall at 29 Main St. in Conway Village, the 1830s-built old town hall located at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway is still being used by some municipal offices, such as the town clerk/tax collector. Holmes has his office there.
“Due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at the Center Conway location, Town Hall in Center Conway will be closed until further notice,” Holmes said in an email that he sent to The Conway Daily Sun and to Valley Vision, the local television station, which has its studios in the old town hall.
Holmes said that the town of Jackson’s town office “has agreed to serve Conway people who need to register cars Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5, if they cannot wait due to statutory deadlines.”
Holmes said in another email that “it’s been four days since the employee has been in the building.” On Wednesday evening, Holmes confirmed by phone that the employee was him.
On Tuesday, his wife, Wendy Holmes, a past president and current board member of Jen’s Friends cancer foundation, publicly posted on her Facebook page, “Tested Positive for Covid-19! Feeling the isolation and it’s only day two!”
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said Wednesday that he will serve as acting town manager in Holmes’ absence.
He noted that the new town hall is open by appointment only.
Town staff who might have been exposed have been asked to be tested, said Holmes.
“Under CDC guidelines, you’ve got five days from possible exposure to go get tested,” he said. “Anybody at town hall (who has been asked) to be tested probably won’t get in before tomorrow, which would be the fifth day. So they all come back negative, then we can reopen because nobody caught it.”
Conway Selectmen’s Chair Dave Weathers said town staff are getting tested twice. Those who have two negative tests in five days can come back to work in seven days.
Asked what this means for the selectmen’s meeting next week, Holmes said it depends on how many employees come back positive.
“That’s up in the air at this point until we get some test results,” said Holmes. “There was only one selectmen in the building last week that might have been exposed.”
Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting this week was canceled by Winter Storm Orlena.
Weathers said he would not disclose who on the board might have been exposed. “If the individual wants to say something fine,” said Weathers.
Selectmen Steve Porter and John Colbath said it wasn’t them.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she doesn’t know which selectmen Holmes was referring to.
Carl Thibodeau — the only selectman who refuses to wear a mask at meetings — didn’t return a request for comment.
Holmes said the town/police have had about eight COVID cases since the beginning of the year with most coming around Christmas. Affected departments include public works, recreation and police.
Weathers also said he doesn’t know if there will be a meeting next week.
He said Zoom meeting could be possible if there’s staff to arrange it. Whether there is a meeting or not depends on testing.
“We will have to see how the testing goes,” said Weathers.
Asked if he would put the topic of COVID at town hall on the agenda for the next selectmen’s meeting, whenever that is, Weathers said the board already has a full plate with other issues.
However, he said, another selectman or Holmes could bring it up.
Regarding the town hall move, the construction is still expected to be completed in mid-February, but the clerk/tax collector’s move to Conway Village will happen after March 1’s deliberative town meeting.
