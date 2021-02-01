CONWAY — Those who are curious about what selectmen will do about paid parking will have to wait a little longer because an incoming snowstorm has canceled today's meeting.
The selectmen usually meet every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the new town hall in Conway Village.
At noon Monday, WMUR-Channel 9 was predicting Conway could see 10-18 inches of snow from a blizzard that is covering most of the Northeast. Snowfall was expected to reach rates of an inch per hour Monday night around midnight, said meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, adding that more snow was due to arrive Tuesday afternoon in northern areas of New Hampshire.
Selectmen had voted to have paid parking next summer at the lots at Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Meeting House Road and were to discuss that topic today. The object is to deal with costs and trash caused by crowds of recreating visitors that inundated the valley last summer.
With the COVID pandemic still raging nationwide, the town is assuming there will be more of the same this year once the weather turns warm.
Residents and property owners would be exempt from fees. But the details have yet to be worked out, such as who might get a break. People from surrounding towns have been calling for selectmen to give them a pass as well.
Selectmen were also going to discuss the Conway Lake Boat Launch and the possibility of charging launch and/or parking fees there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.