CONWAY — Selectmen are recommending people wear masks when entering town hall following the state’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
When the new town hall opened in mid-March, selectmen had a mask mandate in place. It was lifted in May after the Centers for Disease Control said those who were fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.
Selectmen discussed the issue in public but at the suggestion of Town Manager Tom Holmes, they made the decision behind closed doors in a non-public session. Holmes issued a statement Wednesday.
“The selectmen established a policy that employees of town hall will wear masks when dealing directly with the public and unable to stay socially distant (6 feet),” said Holmes.
“It is strongly urged that the public also mask up when entering town hall,” he said.
On Wednesday, a sign on the town hall’s door said, “Masks are recommend in town hall.”
During the public portion of the discussion, Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who has been critical of mask mandates in the past, asked Selectman John Colbath for his opinion as Colbath has a background in nursing.
None of the board members wore masks at the selectmen’s table.
“As we know, COVID is surging in numbers and there are issues among vaccinated and unvaccinated and who should wear a mask and who shouldn’t,” said Colbath.
“It’s not a cut-and-dried situation and unfortunately the end result is probably nobody is going to be happy with the results. But there should be some definitive policy.”
Thibodeau also said he’s read conflicting information about whether masks protect others or the wearer or both. Colbath said it’s both. He said the virus can be spread asymptotically.
“It’s an airborne particle,” said Colbath of the COVID-19 virus. “If you have a mask that helps protect you. It’s not 100 percent but it helps protect you (by) filtering it out.”
Colbath also said that the vaccines don’t prevent COVID-19 but reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.
“It’s protecting you from becoming seriously ill,” said Colbath.
Linda Burns, deputy emergency manager, and Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon also gave their opinions.
Burns said the numbers locally are “surging.” She said vaccination, masking, social distancing and hand washing are ways to mitigate the impact of the virus.
“COVID is not going away,” she said.
She said as of Tuesday there were 177 positive COVID cases in Carroll County with 91 in northern Carroll County.
She said Memorial Hospital is operating at capacity with patients seeking care for various reasons.
“You may or may not be able to get a bed at Memorial,” she said.
Solomon said: “COVID is an aerosolized virus with a much smaller particle ... so masks are significantly less effective than they would be if it was the common cold virus we were talking about.”
Solomon said the seven-day rolling average of cases has been declining. He said there are 67 cases in town this week and there were 90 last week.
Memorial Hospital has a 12 percent test positivity rate, meaning 12 percent of people who seek a test are positive, said Burns and Solomon. Solomon added the test takers could be from outside of Conway as they are not residency restricted.
Colbath added that the cold and flu rates were down significantly last year when people were masking.
“I don’t want a cold, flu or COVID — been there, done that, don’t want it,” said Colbath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.