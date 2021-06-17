CONWAY — Selectmen are creating a list of possible projects to be funded with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and ideas so far include bathrooms in North Conway and repairs to Conway Village’s sewer system.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion Rescue Plan is meant to help with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Town Manager Tom Holmes explained that the town will be receiving and $500,000 next June, for a total of $1.1 million.
“I am asking the board to start considering a list of projects that this money might be used for,” said Holmes adding he had a few ideas already.
“The board could add to it, rank it. I don’t think a half-million dollars is going to go very far considering some of these proposals,” he said.
He said the state is creating a portal through which the town can apply for funding. Holmes said the money is supposed to be spent on items either related to the pandemic or infrastructure.
Some ideas include bathrooms in North Conway, pickle ball courts, expanding the sewer line in North Conway and fixing Conway Village sewer lines that are being infiltrated by groundwater.
Holmes added some money could also be held in reserve in case of revenue shortage next fall. He also said it might be wise to hold some of the money for welfare and rental assistance.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey didn’t mince her words when making her priority clear.
“I’m saying full out get the bathrooms built,” said Seavey. “If we have this available, I personally would like to see the bathrooms take top priority.”
Seavey asked if the North Conway Community Center was opening its bathrooms to the public, as had been discussed previously, and Holmes replied there isn’t a consensus among the center’s board.
Selectman John Colbath said he thought the spending guidelines were written as if the nation was still in the grip of the pandemic.
“We’re winding down with vaccine clinics and stuff, so I’m confused,” said Colbath, adding he’s talked to the officials at the Gibson Center for Senior Services and they want to get money to help people “age in place.”
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon said village districts “got left out in the cold,” meaning that unlike towns, they won’t qualify because of red tape added by the state.
Solomon said Conway Village has lost ambulance revenue and unreimbursed expenses like PPE purchases.
“It appears we’re getting nowhere again with the state,” said Solomon.
Solomon said the village is looking for funding to help find leaks in the Conway Village sewer lines. Some leaks run 5 gallons per minute.
Conway’s sewer system connects to North Conway’s treatment plant.
“So we’re literally paying to treat rainwater,” said Solomon.
Holmes said he’s asking the selectmen to come up with additional ideas for how to spend the money, and then they will discuss it at their next meeting on June 22.
The Sun asked county commissioners on Wednesday what the county might do with their Rescue Plan funds. The county has a committee looking at possible ideas which would likely need delegation approval. Carroll County is getting $9.5 million.
Commissioner Matthew Plache said one top priority would be creating office space and said the old nursing home could be used for that purpose.
Meanwhile, Ossipee Administrator Matt Sawyer said Monday he looked into any strings that could be attached to Rescue Plan money, which totals about $430,000. Resident Dallas Emery had been encouraging the town to do so.
“I didn’t see anything that was overly concerning,” said Sawyer who provided Emery a copy of the fine print.
