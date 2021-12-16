CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday decided they will not do a revaluation in 2022.
For the past few weeks selectmen have been mulling whether to include about $70,000 for a revaluation in the town's budget.
An assessor with whom the town contracts recommends doing an assessment prior to 2024 if sales prices keep going up. The town is legally obligated to do one in 2024. But the head of the White Mountain Board of Realtors, Paul Mayer, feared this would do a grave disservice to single-family homeowners, who would see their property taxes skyrocket.
The town is currently without its own assessor and has contracted with Marybeth Walker of Corcoran Consulting Associates of Wolfeboro to do its assessing work.
Walker updated selectmen Dec. 1 about property values and the pros and cons of doing a revaluation, providing the board with a "preliminary ratio report" in their briefing packet.
The median ratio of all property is 67.8 percent. That means that the median assessed values, based on sales, are about 68 percent of what they are selling for but different types of properties all have different percentages.
On Tuesday, Selectman Steve Porter made a motion to do a revaluation in 2022 despite being personally against it. Proper motions are made in the affirmative.
"My opinion is I think if we wait another year that would give us a better idea of what the housing markets doing, in which case, we can bring this up at the end of next year to potentially do a reval," said Porter adding if the housing market dips selectmen will have made a smart choice. "I think we're overreacting with the housing purchasing that's been going on. And that's why myself personally, I like the idea of waiting to see where it goes."
Town Manager Tom Holmes, who is the town's former assessor, said there are two things that could potentially cause downward pressure on the local housing market. The first, is if the town wins its lawsuit against short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick, then a number of single family homes may go on the market. Second, on the national level interest rates may rise in response to inflation and that would "dampen" the real estate market.
On the other hand, if selectmen don't do it, commercial property owners who feel they are overassessed will file for abatements.
Holmes said he's conflicted as to whether a reval should be done.
"Honestly, I am right on the edge heads or tails is good pros and cons about both of it," said Holmes. "I do feel obligated to tell the board that there's there's no easy answer here."
Holmes said if the town does the reval in 2022 it may have to do it again in 2024. If the town waits until 2023, there is some risk of litigation from commercial properties but there's less chance the town will have to do a reval twice.
Selectman John Colbath said he was for doing a reval but now he's against doing a revaluation next year because there are too many variables.
"I think there's too many of those currently waiting for the outcome of the STRs, and as you said, inflation and the general turning of the economy, we have no idea what's going to happen," said Colbath.
Selectmen voted 4-1 against doing a revaluation with selectman Carl Thibodeau in the minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.