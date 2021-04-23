CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided that town's Fourth of July parade should use its customary route instead of going down Pleasant Street to avoid the Main Street construction project as they had previously discussed.
Last year, selectmen canceled Independence Day festivities due to the pandemic.
This summer there will be a parade in Conway Village and fireworks in North Conway but no entertainment in Schouler Park prior to the fireworks show.
The Fourth of July parade that runs through Conway Village normally starts at Hillside Avenue and runs down Main Street; however this year the road will be torn up due to the Main Street project.
To avoid the construction, selectmen said last month decided that the parade route should wind south down Route 153 to American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road.
However, on Tuesday, when Town Manager Tom Holmes brought up the subject at their weekly meeting, he said board members apparently had a change of heart.
"I had one or two selectmen suggest that we revisit the topic of the Fourth of July parade route after some feedback from the public," said Holmes.
Selectman John Colbath said he brought it up because people were telling him July 4 would be on a Sunday. And Selectman Mary Cary Seavey said the new route would put parade watchers on private property.
Seavey said she wanted to reconsider the previous vote.
"Who knows how residents will feel if people are sitting on their lawns?" she said.
Selectman Carl Thibodeou said the Main Street route would be a "rough ride" for participants on floats. But he also shared Seavey's concerns about viewers encroaching on private property.
Town Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said the issue with the alternate route is lack of parking for watchers and lack of a turnaround for participants.
He said state approval for both routes should be easy so long as the parade doesn't exceed 20 minutes. He said a water truck could wet the dug-up portions of Main Street to keep the level of dust down.
"We'll do whatever you want us to do," Eastman told selectmen.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said he prefers the Main Street route because it's easier to "clear traffic" than the alternate route. Parade watchers also have ample parking in lots along Main Street but not on Route 153.
Colbath said perhaps they should just not have a parade this year.
"I don't agree," said selectmen's chair David Weathers. "I think we ought to have a Fourth of July parade."
Conway resident and former selectman Mark Hounsell sided with Weathers.
"You've got to have a parade," said Hounsell. "The one thing we all need is something to look forward to ... Take it down Main Street just like you do every year. It'll be memorable. Everyone will remember the one where you had to bounce on the back of the trucks and the almost fell off and all that stuff."
Selectmen voted 5-0 to return the parade to its original route.
