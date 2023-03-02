Cars line River Road by the First River Bridge Park on a bright summer afternoon. Although there were empty spaces in the parking lot, many cars opted to park nearby to avoid the parking fee. Selectmen have banned parking on River Road. Violators will be subject to a $100 fine. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Due to safety concerns, selectmen Tuesday voted to ban parking on River Road, which is a popular place to park for access to the Saco River. Town Manager John Eastman, however, was unsuccessful in convincing selectmen to reduce the fine for illegal parking from $100 to $30 or $40.
During the selectmen’s meeting of Feb. 21, discussion of paid parking at recreation sites, Selectman Carl Thibodeau said that people parking along River Road at First Bridge in North Conway is becoming a safety hazard. First Bridge is a popular tubing, kayaking and canoe put-in.
People park on the road to avoid paying $20 per day fee. Selectmen voted to prohibit parking from Route 16 to West Side Road on both sides.
It is dangerous, extremely dangerous and I’ve been back and forth through there multiple times during the summer,” said Thibodeau. “If you’ve got cars on both sides of the road, and you get a couple of trucks that come together, or a truck and a car, it gets a little sketchy from time to time. And I think it should be shut off from Route 16 down river road all the way to the intersection of West Side.”
From the trestle to first Bridge there are no parking signs, said Eastman, but this motion would cover the area between Second Bridge and West Side Road, and the fine is $100.
Eastman suggested the selectmen could lower the fine and that might cause people to pay the ticket right way rather than fight.
In response to a question from Selectman Mary Carey Seavey asking if the town had the staffing to enforce no parking on the road, Eastman and parking enforcer Linda Burns said the parking attendants have a vehicle they can use to patrol the road and the rec sites.
Former selectman Mike DiGregorio questioned where people would park if they can’t park on the road.
“We just can’t send them back up into North Conway,” said DiGregorio.
Thibodeau said selectmen last year opened the “snow dump” area near First Bridge to be able to be used as a parking lot.
“I wouldn’t have brought this up if that was going to be a major issue,” said Thibodeau. “But having that opened up gives us a place to park all the cars.”
Eastman said there are 100 spaces at the snow dump and another 26 in the First Bridge parking lot. He said residents (second homeowners and possibly Albany residents) can park at First Bridge for free if they purchase a $5 sticker from town hall. Non residents would pay $20.
Rec Director Mike Lane said that the snow dump has never met its parking capacity. He agreed with Thibodeau that the First Bridge area can be congested and dangerous on summer weekends.
Thibodeau’s motion passed 4-0 with Selectman Steve Porter absent.
Selectmen discussed changing the fine. Eastman said he dealt with a lot of appeals last year.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, if you have zero money, or you’re a millionaire, you’re fighting $100 ticket all day long,” said Eastman.
Eastman said paid parking vendors have suggested paring down the ticket price to $30 or $40.
