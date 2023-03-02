06-13-21 First Bridge cars lining road wide

Cars line River Road by the First River Bridge Park on a bright summer afternoon. Although there were empty spaces in the parking lot, many cars opted to park nearby to avoid the parking fee. Selectmen have banned parking on River Road. Violators will be subject to a $100 fine. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Due to safety concerns, selectmen Tuesday voted to ban parking on River Road, which is a popular place to park for access to the Saco River. Town Manager John Eastman, however, was unsuccessful in convincing selectmen to reduce the fine for illegal parking from $100 to $30 or $40.

During the selectmen’s meeting of Feb. 21, discussion of paid parking at recreation sites, Selectman Carl Thibodeau said that people parking along River Road at First Bridge in North Conway is becoming a safety hazard. First Bridge is a popular tubing, kayaking and canoe put-in.

