CONWAY — Will there be another attempt to cut the operating budget?
That question will be answered Monday night at the Conway School Deliberative session.
Two previous attempts by the Conway Municipal Budget Committee to trim about $600,000 and then $400,000 from the proposed 2022-23 Conway School District budget failed by a small margin last month as budgeteers were not happy to see the district’s first $40 million budget.
The school meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. Mask-wearing will be optional given the new Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Article 6 is the proposed operating budget of $40,303,790. It is recommended by the school board, 5-2, and the budget committee, 8-6.
The budget is up nearly $1.5 million over last year. The 2021-22 budget approved last spring is $38,720,144.
The chief culprit in the budget hike is health insurance. The board had been expecting a 10 percent increase, but Harvard Pilgrim Health Care set an increase of 12.73 percent for the district’s premiums.
The increase comes to $930,783.
Health insurance, Superintendent Kevin Richard said, totals roughly $9.8 million, or about 24.5 percent of the overall budget. Of that, $2,528,573 is retiree health insurance costs.
Richard said this is the final year of a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Conway Education Association (the teachers union containing about 180 members).
“Built into this budget are increases of $315,000 or so,” he said. “That automatically goes in because it's a signed collective bargaining agreement.”
The budget committee recommendation came only after two failed attempts to cut it at the Feb. 9 public hearing.
Budget committee members felt something needed to be done to stem the rise in school and town budgets.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel wanted to cut $592,457 from the school budget. He suggested cutting the campus monitor and hall monitor positions, including their salaries, FICA, retirement, health, dental and life insurance. That amounts to $62,348 in two salaries and $67,786 in benefits; the high school student advocate position ($99,946 in salary and benefits); the middle school family support liaison ($93,554 in salary and benefits); the Conway Elementary School family support liaison ($76,006 in salary and benefits; John H. Fuller Elementary School family support liaison ($112,928 in salary and benefits); and Pine Tree School family support liaison ($84,214 in salary and benefits).
“I chose these particular positions because five of them are basically social workers,” Marvel said.
Jim LeFebvre, budget committee chair, said $590,000 would represent only a 1.5 percent cut.
“I would say to you, ladies and gentlemen, that the budget process, if you can't find a 1.5 percent cut in your budget, you're either, one, extremely proficient, or not looking all that hard. I'm not going to judge anybody on that.”
Marvel’s motion failed by an 8-6 vote.
Budget committee member Peter Donohoe then offered a motion to cut $400,000 or 1 percent. He said he has seen a trend where the district “under-expends 5 percent” of its budget annually.
“While we as taxpayers and budget committee members appreciate the excess that was returned last year,” he said, “I don't think that there would have been any way in which, with the way last year ran, it would have been palatable to do anything less than that, given the magnitude of how things were unusual last year.”
Donohoe’s motion drew a 7-7 vote, which since it failed to gain a majority, failed.
The April 12 town and school election will be held at the town garage in Center Conway, with voting scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Articles on this year’s warrant include:
Article 2 — seeks $54,443 to the Kennett High School facilities maintenance fund with $35,270 offset by the sending towns through the tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 14-0.
Article 3 — seeks $17,086 to the Kennett Middle School facilities maintenance fund. Approximately $7,112 would be offset by sending towns through the current tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 14-0.
Article 4 — seeks $9,900 to the elementary school facilities maintenance fund. Approximately $1,045 would be offset by sending towns through the current tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 14-0.
Article 5 is a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Conway Education Support Personnel which calls for the following increase in salaries and benefits at the current staffing levels: Year 2022-23 — an estimated increase of zero dollars (a savings of $316,371); 2023-24 — an estimated increase $116,671; and 2024-25 — an estimated increase of $67,044 — and further to raise and appropriate the sum of zero dollars (savings of $316,371) for the upcoming fiscal year, such sum representing the additional costs attributable to the increase in salaries and benefits required by the new agreement over those that would be paid at current staffing levels. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 14-0.
Article 6 is the proposed operating budget for 2022-23 of $40,303,790.
If voters on April 12 reject the proposed budget, the school district would be forced to work with default budget for the next school year, which is $289,627 less than what school district officials recommend.
Article 7 — seeks $88,000 for funding of Project SUCCEED programs at the three elementary schools. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 10-4.
Article 8 — seeks $250,000 to be placed in an equipment/school bus capital reserve fund. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 11-3.
Conway town deliberative is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m., also in the auditorium at KHS.
