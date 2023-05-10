CONWAY — Filling the vacant seat is a priority for at least one member of the Conway School Board, and Barbara Lyons believes it should go to Michaela Clement, who finished fourth in the April 11 elections.

Cassie Capone, who recently completed the first year of her term, announced April 24 that she was stepping down due to moving out of town to Fryeburg, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.