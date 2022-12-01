CONWAY — North Conway Village thrives because it's charming, but paid parking could destroy that charm.
So says Conway Scenic Railroad Marketing & Events Manager Brian Solomon.
Last week, Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith outlined a recent town proposal to install parking meter kiosks and a pay-by-app system for the approximately 480 parking spaces along North Conway’s Main Street between Depot Street and River Road.
Selectmen are set to decide whether to pursue the plan at their meeting next Tuesday. If they vote yes, the issue will go to the Municipal Budget Committee. Ultimately, voters will decide at deliberative session in March and at the polls in April.
At $2 per hour, seven days a week, parking revenue could total $1 million per year, which would offset the public works budget, Smith said.
But a number of North Conway business people, including Solomon, have voiced fear that meters will drive customers away and inconvenience their employees who could end up having to walk far distances to get to work from a designated lot.
In a Wednesday phone interview, Solomon referenced a 2014 study, "Do parking fees affect retail sales? Evidence from Starbucks," that compared two separate Starbucks stores. At the one near paid parking, the meter fee reduced customer traffic by almost 30 percent, it said.
The study's author, Kent Hymel, teaches economics at California State University Northriddge.
Told the study, Conway Town Manager John Eastman said, "To me, it's irrelevant. It's almost eight years old."
Solomon said North Conway is competing for tourist dollars with other regional and even international destinations, and "we really need to examine what the long-term impacts of (paid parking) are before we cut our own throat.
"If you lose 25 percent, that's a lot of people. That's a lot of revenue. That's a lot of damage to our reputation because they're ... (just) not going to come back," he said.
Solomon wondered how long village businesses would be sustainable with a 30 percent loss in customer traffic.
Meanwhile, Joshua Brault of Chef's Bistro down the street said he travels nationally and noted that other similar towns don't charge for parking.
"If we start adding paid parking ... it's going to diminish the aesthetic value of our village and it will hurt local business owners," said Brault.
"Paid parking is going to make people want to go to eat, dine and shop in Settlers Green," he added.
Solomon predicts the impact will be like a "slow boil" where the dip doesn't necessarily happen right away. Visitors may come once, get turned off by the inconvenience of parking meters and apps and not return again.
"I think they're really playing with fire here," said Solomon. "This is not a joke."
Zeb's General Store co-owner Peter Edwards estimates that the added revenue from paid parking would shave only about $30 off of the property tax bill for a $200,000 home.
Edwards also said there are far fewer village parking spaces than Smith had referenced. Edwards said there are 409 spaces in the village proper.
"There are 300 spaces between Pine Street and the crosswalk at TD Bank," said Edwards. "This includes Norcross and sides streets (Seavey and Kearsarge). I walked this area and did the count. These are the 'village spaces' that are within a comfortable walking distance, the point being these would be the so-called revenue-producing spots in any forecast model."
Smith told the Sun there are 480 spaces when Depot Street, HEB lot and street parking is counted.
Meanwhile, North Conway Country Club's Board of Directors had Operations Manager Kristi Gray Hagar send selectmen a letter registering their own objections to the plan.
The letter states that the club already has to dedicate staff to monitor their parking lots during the busy season.
"This leaves us short-staffed from wherever we had to sacrifice that employee," said Hagar. "Adding parking meters would put even more stress on the already stressed situation from the village visitors that are looking for free parking. We would have to hire full-time attendants. Would the town be willing to budget for attendants to help police the parking for the entire Norcross Circle?"
Daren Levitt, owner of Toy Chest located across White Mountain Highway from Chef's Bistro, sent this comment to the Sun.
"Toy Chest is against the idea of metered or paid parking in North Conway," Levitt wrote. "We are a quaint New England village offering unique shops and restaurants in a relaxed environment. Tourists don't want to pay for parking, and we don't need it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.