CONWAY — The town’s paid parking plan for North Conway Village is now available on the Town of Conway’s Facebook page and website.

Town Manager John Eastman and Public Works Director Andrew Smith and selectmen discussed the proposal Nov. 22, when it faced strong opposition from members of the village’s business community, who turned out to make their feelings known.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.