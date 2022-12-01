CONWAY — The town’s paid parking plan for North Conway Village is now available on the Town of Conway’s Facebook page and website.
Town Manager John Eastman and Public Works Director Andrew Smith and selectmen discussed the proposal Nov. 22, when it faced strong opposition from members of the village’s business community, who turned out to make their feelings known.
Selectmen are to decide at their meeting Dec. 6 whether to move forward with the plan. Voters will decide about the program’s funding at deliberative session in March and at the polls in April. The proposed budget for paid parking is $240,000.
A written copy of the proposed plan is now posted to Conwaynh.org and the Town of Conway, NH Facebook page (tinyurl.com/2zd24kc2.)
“Please be advised this is only a draft and the board of selectmen will have the final say on whether to implement the program or not,” said Eastman. “If implemented the selectmen will then get to digest the recommendations and then change any part of the plan if they wish.”
Paid parking in the village is proposed for Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. year-round at cost of $2 per hour, plus yet to be announced convenience/credit-card fees per transaction.
Payments will be made by phone app or kiosks. The program is expected to gross $750,000 next year with a May start and $1.1 million annually in subsequent years. Money raised will be used to reduce property taxes.
“The purpose of the proposed paid parking program is to tap into an unused revenue source to decrease the tax burden for the taxpayers of Conway due to the increased demand for services from the rise in population and popularity in our Town,” states the town’s plan document.
The proposed fine for “non-compliance” is $30. Violators may have their vehicles booted or towed.
Residents will be able to park for free at rec sites and will get a discount for parking in the village.
As for employees of North Conway Village businesses, eligible employers will be able to purchase employee parking permits for $20 per permit that will be accepted at the Employee Parking Lot (HEB lot), Depot Street Parking Lot, and on street parking on Kearsarge Road east of the North-South Road.
