CONWAY — Summer camp is still more than five weeks away, but based on early registrations, the Conway Parks and Recreation Department is heading for a record-setting number of participants.
"Our early bird sign-up was one of the most successful things we've ever done,” Assistant Rec Director Todd Gallagher told the Sun last Thursday. “At this moment, we’re at 205 kids.”
Last year, 231 children from Albany and Conway registered for the eight-week camp.
“And, we’ve still got more than a month for people to sign up,” said Gallagher. “ I ordered 204 T-shirts and Robbie (Moody, teen center coordinator) came in and told me I was one short already. I thought I was doing well by ordering three months ahead of schedule, but it’s great to see these sort of numbers.”
Last summer was a banner one for Conway Rec which wrapped up with camper visits that totaled a record 5,851.
The previous record for camper visits was 4,480, set in 2015.
“We thought it was crazy last year, but I can easily see us topping last year’s numbers,” said Gallagher.
According to Rec Director Michael Lane, 227 kids between the ages of 6-13 registered for the five-day-a-week camp. In 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were only 147 campers.
With camper visits through the roof, one of the things then-Rec Director John Eastman and his staff were most proud of was that not one child came down with COVID during camp.
In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full sway, masks were optional at all times, health screenings were done on-site and campers were placed in “pods” (staying with the same group) to keep everyone safe. This year, masks are not required.
But, Lane said, “we kept a lot of the safeguards from last summer in place. We did the pods with kids again (ranging from groups of 10-20 children) but returned to a lot of our normal activities as well.”
“We are going back to our pods again this summer,” said Gallagher. “The younger pods will be together for their trip day. The middle and older child pods, and at this time we're not sure what the age break is, but it could be (ages) 11-13, 8-10 and 6-7, that type of breakdown. It’s really all dependent on what our final signup numbers look like. We’ve yet to break those down yet but we’ll have three different trip days.”
Gallagher said staff for the summer has been hired. The counselors will join full-time employees, Lane, Gallagher, Moody, administrative assistant Lynore Wagner and new programmer Zack Bradley.
“Our staff is full and our trips are full,” Gallagher said. “Our special events are yet to be organized, but we’ve always had success with tie-dye day and touch a truck. We’re bringing back the family festival, so that will be on the docket, date yet to be determined.”
Counselors and staff will train for five days beginning on June 13, with the opening day of camp set for Monday, June 20. No trips are planned for the first week of camp.
Camp, which runs Monday to Friday, is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Aug. 12.
There is no deadline to sign up for camp. The early bird special, which has expired, was $299 for the camp. The new price is $359, and if you would like to sign up go to conwayrec.com.
New this summer for parents and campers, Gallagher said there will be an early drop-off and late pickup program which extends beyond the normal camp day of 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The service is available for $85 and features early drop-off from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and late pickup after 4:15 p.m.
Gallagher is looking forward to camp.
“I'm very excited,” he said. “We’ve all got different roles. Mike is now picking up parks and parking the administrative stuff. I will be picking up the day-to-day running of the camp and dealing with staff. Robby is stepping up to handle kid discipline and running some programs. Zack is on board full time now (he was a counselor last summer) as our programmer (a position Moody previously held). He and Robby are going to be certified lifeguards.”
Gallagher added: “We have a new (counseling) staff, they’re younger, but it’s an enthusiastic group. We have some very good returnees and a lot of new exciting blood. We’re very happy about our summer staff.”
