CONWAY — Ready and excited to start, is the message from the Conway Parks and Recreation Department which will kickoff seven weeks of summer camp on Monday morning. Camp will look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials believe they can still give campers an experience they’ll enjoy.
Through Thursday afternoon, about 130 children, ages 6-14, from Albany and Conway, have registered for camp.
“We’re at 130, but the email keeps dinging with more registrations,” Michael Lane, assistant director for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, said by phone on Thursday. “We’re excited about getting things rolling. We’ve said all along this won’t be your traditional summer camp, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it feels that way.”
The camp is scheduled to run June 29 to Aug. 14, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m-4 p.m. Early drop-off will be available at 8 a.m. and late pickup up to 5 p.m.
Parents can sign up children through opening day.
One thing that will be different will be the daily arrival for camp.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve changed our drop-off procedure to keep all staff members and campers safe this summer,” Lane said. “We ask that all families enter the rec through the Olympic Lane driveway. From there, signs will direct you towards the drop-off behind (Kennett) Middle School).”
Lane said before children get out of vehicles, each parent/guardian will be asked a series of health-related questions about their child. Campers will have their temperature taken by Kelsey MacMillan, the COVID-19 screener for Conway Rec.
MacMillan will ask parents, “Does your child currently have any of the following flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms? Chills? Vomiting? Diarrhea? Sore throat? Shortness of breath? Cough? Fever? Muscle aches?”
Parents will also be asked if their child has been out of the state in the past 14 days.
If the answer is “no” to the questions, and the child does not have a fever, they will be ready to start their day. This summer, campers are assigned to one of 16 color pods and will remain with that group for the next seven weeks. They will be given a colored bracelet that they must have with them at all times.
Once it is time for camp to start, counselors will lead their pods into the building to drop off their backpacks. To maximize social distancing, each camper will be assigned a locker by the color pod they are in for the summer to “limit interactions between campers in the hallway,” Lane said.
In the event of a rainy day, parents are asked to enter through Olympic Lane and drive around the loop and unload at the door closest to the road on the Conway Elementary School side of the building.
You can see a full video on the arrival process on the Conway Rec. Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yb5a54gd.
The department also was scheduled to unveil a virtual open house video Thursday night, outlining all of the different parts of the building and grounds.
There are 15 counselors this summer in Braeden Bailey, Liz Cote, Josh Mattei, Grace Murphy (a councilor in training), Mackenzie Murphy, Reilly Murphy, Courtney O’Keefe, Abby Olds, Justin Olson, Julia Quinn, Rachel Samia, Becca Schiller, Danielle Solomon, Connor Tofflemoyer and Matt Wolf along with Robby Moody, the full-time programming coordinator for Conway Rec.
“We’ll have a ratio of right around 10-1 (campers to counselors),” Lane said.
Although Gov. Chris Sununu gave the green light for day camps to open June 22, Lane said it seemed wiser to push opening day back a week.
“The extra week has worked well for us,” he said. “The counselors are finishing their seventh day of training (on Thursday). We’ve essentially added 16 hours of coronavirus training. They have gone through procedures with Kelsey; did a day of training with Rich Theberge of Conway PD, took a liability webinar with Primex.
“We even did a whole mock day of camp, just to look for any kinks we needed to work out,” Lane continued. “It allowed us to go through the equipment cleaning process. No piece of equipment will be used by the next pod until it has been fully cleaned.”
Lane hopes to have the campers outside as much as possible. Conway Rec has gone from having one tent outside to set up six this summer.
“Sal Distanza, the new owner of Wrobleski Party Rentals, set up six tents on the grounds on Tuesday,” he said, “Abe and Bryson Wrobleski helped us with the logistics for a social-distancing layout.
Counselors will wear masks when they are in close contact with the campers and are unable to social distance at least 6 feet.
“The campers are not required to wear masks,” Lane said. “They can if they choose. Per the governor and the New Hampshire Parks (Association), they don’t recommend camp children wear masks (because they will constantly be adjusting them and putting their hands on their faces).”
Lane said getting set to open has “been a total team effort.”
“We’re happy for the opportunity,” Lane said. “We’ve received a ton of support from selectmen and Town Manager Tom Holmes. The community has been really supportive, too. Parents are eager to see kids out and active. We’re excited to start working with the kids; it’s been too long.”
Last summer, 275 children registered for Conway Rec’s eight-week program offering arts and crafts, games, sports, special activities and weekly trips. The cost for the full summer program is $309. Scholarships are available. To learn more, call Lynore Wagner at (603) 901-1139.
To register for summer camp, go to the Conway Rec. website at tinyurl.com/yazb8hvy.
