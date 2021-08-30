CONWAY — Drivers seem to be slowing down when they see the Conway Police Department’s new radar speed trailer, the police chief said Monday, citing data collected so far.
Residents April 13 voted by an overwhelming majority (940-548) to support Article 18 to spend up to $8,500 for the purchase of a radar speed trailer. Half of the $8,300 cost was covered by a grant.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said the trailer was put into service July 23.
Mattei said Monday that he is still learning all the ins and outs of the software, and the best data he can give is for last Friday, when the trailer was on the North-South Road at the corner of Depot Road between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. facing south.
The intersection of Depot and 16 was the scene of an accident on Aug. 16 in which pedestrian Eric Ray was struck by a car. He died of his injuries days later.
The Aug. 27 data show a total of 6,955 vehicles traveled north and south during the day on Aug. 27. There were 3,300 vehicles heading north and about 3,600 going south. This is a 30 mph zone and a total of 4,200 vehicles were traveling over the speed limit of that 1,200 speeders were heading North and 3,000 speeders were heading southbound.
The trailer collects traffic count/driver speed data in both directions but only displays drivers’ speeds in one direction.
The trailer’s digital speed display flashes when a driver is going 1 mile per hour over the speed limit. The trailer flashes blue and red when someone goes 5 mph over the speed limit. Mattei says according to the data, it appears motorists facing the speed sign drive slower than those heading in the opposite direction because the drivers facing the speed sign are “getting warned” of how fast they are going.
The average speed of the northbound traffic was 28.5 mph. The average speed of vehicles coming southbound was 35.7 mph.
“So that would tell me that the radar trailer is doing its job, it’s slowing people down,” said Mattei. “What I’ve witnessed sitting there is when the first vehicle shows 50 (mph) blue and red light flashing, the vehicles behind immediately slow down. So now, when it picks up the vehicles behind that first vehicle, they may be going much slower than 50 mph.”
Mattei says he would expect there would be more northbound traffic if he kept the trailer out longer but he’s reluctant to have it out there at night. Mattei says he takes the trailer back to the station and puts it away at night because he hasn’t yet had a department training session on it.
The maximum speed going northbound was 48 mph. The maximum speed going southbound was recorded at 80 mph but Mattei believes that might be an error called “batching” when two of the speeds of two vehicles are added together.
The data shows that between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there were 19 vehicles traveling between 55 and 70 mph.
Mattei said he also had the trailer on the North-South Road on Monday, Aug. 2, from 9:50 a.m.-4:50 p.m. near Pudding Pond. That part of the road is a 40-mph straightaway.
That day, there were 6,500 total vehicles. Forty percent of vehicles heading north, facing the sign, were traveling under the speed limit while only 25 percent of the traffic going the opposite was traveling under the speed limit.
Mattei is keeping the data organized so he can spot trends and better determine where officers should position themselves for the most effective patrols possible because the data will show when and were speeding is most likely to happen.
Mattei on Monday said he plans to put the trailer on the North-South Road again today or Wednesday.
Asked about accidents, Mattei said he didn’t have the data handy but knows that accident numbers are up for the year. He attributes that to the high number of people in town. He said most accidents are minor and without injury and appear to be related to traffic congestion.
Other places the trailer has been deployed include locations on East Conway Road, Pequawket Drive, Pleasant Street and Stark Road.
The trailer spent its first day of service on East Conway Road near Garland Pit Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the trailer logged 4,300 cars. One speed was recorded at 108, but Mattei suspects that was an example of “batching.” The next highest speed recorded was 70 mph.
“I think that’s a realistic speed, because I actually got somebody out there doing that when I was out there myself,” said Mattei of the 70 mph speed recording.
Mattei suspects that the traffic numbers will be much lower now that children are heading back to school and therefore the town will have fewer visitors.
One thing he learned is that he should download the data after every deployment. If he doesn’t, it groups all the data from different deployments together. For example, it grouped data from the North-South Road with data from a Pleasant Street deployment.
“I’m just getting a good handle on the data and how to read it,” said Mattei.
