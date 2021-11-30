CONWAY — After a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic Conway police are excited to hold their eighth annual Christmas Food Drive on Saturday.
The department is asking for the public to help once again “Cram the Cruiser,” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the North Conway Hannaford at 32 Mountain Valley Blvd.
The food drive supports Vaughan Community Services and Conway Village Congregational (the Brown Church) food pantries, and it is the police department’s goal to fill their shelves in time for the holidays.
The drive did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are eager to do their part to help their community.
“I’m thrilled that we’re able to do it again,” Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor and food drive organizer, said Tuesday. “We really missed it last year. I called Vaughan and told Jennifer Perkins (Vaughan Community Services administrator) we wanted to do it and wanted to make it a food drive, and she was thrilled. She said they can definitely use the food.”
She added: “It should be an exciting day. We’re all looking forward to cramming the trailer.”
MacKenzie said the 2019 Cram the Cruiser was the most successful to date, but they hope to outdo it.
“It was amazing,” she said. “That day started with Hannaford employees wheeling out 120 Helping Hands boxes of food (that had been gathered in the days leading up to the drive, valued at $2,000).
"We got a ton of community support. People were dropping off items left and right, plus, we received $1,700 in donations. We took that money and Police Department employees took turns going inside and purchasing non-perishable food items, toiletries and paper goods to add to the collection of donated items. We ended up with over $1,000 worth of bagged groceries donated by Hannaford customers doing their weekend shopping.”
MacKenzie came up with the idea for Cram the Cruiser in 2013 while she was at a dispatch conference.
“This time of year can be particularly hard on struggling families with the added costs of heating fuel and other family demands," she said. "I approached the (then-chief Ed Wagner) with my idea, and he was all for it.”
MacKenzie admits she’s unsure what turnout will be like given the high coronavirus case surge in the area. She said the department weighed going to a check drop-off or continuing with the food drive.
“We’re going with food,” she said. “We’ll be collecting non-perishable items. Food is great, but there is also a need for toiletries like soap and shampoo along with cleaning products and paper products, which are always needed.”
MacKenzie said the need seems even greater this year. The Brown Church’s food pantry, located at 132 Main St. in Conway Village, which serves Conway, Eaton, Albany and Chatham, provides monthly meals to 40-50 households, 90 individuals (including 28 senior citizens), serving over 3,300 meals last month. It is open on Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. by appointment.
“I was told they are seeing an uptick in elderly, homeless and people under 18 (years of age) coming to the pantry,” MacKenzie said. “Jennifer (Perkins) said they’re also seeing more elderly in need. They are serving, on average, 115 families a month.”
The Vaughan Food Pantry is located at 2503 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Its hours of operation are Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays from 9-10:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 1:30-3 p.m.
Items on the Brown Church’s “Wish List A” include Ramen noodles — chicken and/or beef Rice-A-Roni; 20-ounce ketchup; 20 pounce mustard; small jars of mayonnaise; 32 ounces of stable milk; 64 ounces of orange or apple juice; chicken broth; small cans of soup — chicken noodle or tomato; canned fruit (15 ounces in size and any kind); 16-ounce jars of grape or strawberry jelly; and 5-ounce cans of chicken or tuna.
MacKenzie said they will accept all donations of any non-perishable food items such as canned goods, cereals, pastas, sauces, granola bars, breakfast bars, crackers, canned meats and tuna, as well as household goods like paper products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps and even pet food.
If you cannot make it to the food drive, the police department has placed a box in the lobby at the station for donations. The department is located at 35 East Conway Road, Center Conway.
“We’re hoping this year’s drive will top our record-setter in 2019,” MacKenzie said. “We want to encourage everyone to stop by the Command Unit on Saturday at Hannaford to say hello and help support the local food pantries.”
She added: “We all have fun doing it — it’s nice to have a positive few hours of interaction with the public. I wish we could do it more often. It’s great to see how much our community cares for each other.”
