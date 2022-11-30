CONWAY — Town officials are looking at beefing up the building department to take on new tasks like residential building inspections and regulating short-term rentals, but that will come at a cost, say town officials.
Adding new responsibilities to the department would increase the staffing and cost associated with running that department.
This would come with a 57 percent increase in the budget.
Town staff is proposing a building department budget of $361,819 over this year’s budget of $229,346.
The building department would go from two full-time employees to 4½.
In a phone interview Monday, Town Manager John Eastman said that if the budget passes next year, the 2023 building department would consist of the building inspector, zoning code officer plus an assistant building inspector, an administrative assistant and a part-time building inspector.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said at selectmen’s Nov. 22 meeting: “It’s been our (senior staff’s) interpretation of this board’s intent to, in 2023, embark on residential building inspection as well as short-term regulation. ... we simply cannot do it with our current staffing.”
The town currently has a case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court to declare that non-owner STRs are banned in residential areas. And Eastman said Monday senior staff want to be ready to handle STRs no matter what the court decides.
DegliAngeli said staff proposes that all active short-term rentals be registered and licensed on an annual basis.
“The ordinance ... as we interpreted it, says you can’t do (STRs) in residential agricultural districts, but you can do it in commercial or village districts,” said DegliAngeli.
“The court decision is going to determine what extent can (STRs) be done, but they can be done in town and the selectmen will decide whether or not we begin regulating in 2023, in which case, we will need staffing,” he said.
DegliAngeli said the town could raise $500,000 charging STR owners an annual permit fee ranging from $500-$2,500.
“That’s an income stream that currently doesn’t exist today,” said DegliAngeli.
In March, then Town Manager Tom Holmes said that if selectmen decide to do it, the town could inspect new homes and those undergoing significant renovation for life safety issues and building code compliance. The town already does inspections of commercial properties and multi-families with three or more units and inspects homes with fewer units upon request.
The cost of the additional staff could be offset with increases in building permit fees, which DegliAngeli said Conway is undercharging for building permit fees and haven’t been increased in decades.
In an average economy, increasing building permit costs would generate about $365,000 in additional revenue.
For example, a residential building permit costs about $40 administration fee and 10 cents per square foot.
The proposal is to increase that to a $100 admin fee and 60 cents per square feet. Commercial fees is based on the value of the construction and the fees would go up 150 percent.
DegliAngeli said in a poor economy, the proposed increases could generate $150,000 and cover the additional cost of an expanded building department staff which is $134,000. From September 2021 to August of this year, the town generated $650,000 in building permit revenue, which is double the 20-year average.
“Under the proposed new pricing structure, we would have generated over a million dollars in revenue,” said DegliAngeli.
The selectmen will likely decide in December what budget they will send to the municipal budget committee. Voters will ultimately decide at deliberative session in March and the polls in April.
Log In
