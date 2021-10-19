EATON — Conway officers and a teen from Rochester won top honors at the 12th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation shooting match held Oct. 1-3 at the home of Dr. Eugene Long Jr. located at 1 Brownfield Road in Eaton.
The match drew about two dozen people. Five guns were won, sponsored by Sturm Ruger & Co. firearms made in the USA and in New Hampshire, said Range Master C. Shane McKinney.
First place went to Conway Police Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint. Second place went to Bartlett Police Officer Brian Moffitt. And third went to Conway Police Sgt. William "Bill" Strong.
Moffitt was the winner of last year's Law Enforcement Appreciation shooting match, getting a Sig Sauer P 365 semiautomatic pistol for his efforts.
This year, McKinney said, "one civilian prize was given out for top shot, and that was won by a 14-year-old boy, Gavin Alley, who did some great shooting."
He added that the boy's grandfather, Roy Alley of Eaton, "who also participated and who could not top his grandson, will accept the prize and hold it until his grandson is of age to receive" the rifle.
The event was a "great success," said McKinney.
"It was a great opportunity for three days to meet and greet and support your local first responders (police, fire, EMS and Fish and Game) and friendly civilians alike," he said.
"There was great camaraderie and friendships made, with fellow police officers as far away as the Somerville (Mass.) Police Department coming to participate," McKinney added.
Sgt. Lapoint in an email to the Sun said he had a "great time" at the shooting match and appreciates that Long allows people to use his range.
Lapoint said he is part of the department's firearm's training unit, which teaches officers specialized skills and techniques.
"If I was to give a new or experienced shooter one tip, it would be to constantly work on the fundamentals," said Lapoint.
"Shooting well is a perishable skill and even the most experienced shooter will see their performance suffer if they fail to practice and work on the fundamental skills of proper stance, grip, sight alignment and trigger control," he continued.
"This does not require a lot of ammunition or expense. There are many drills available online that focus on these fundamental skills without expending a lot of ammunition. Safe, dry fire practice (shooting an unloaded gun) is a free and very effective way to work on these skills as well," said Lapoint.
