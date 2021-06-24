CONWAY — The director of the Conway Public Library on Tuesday started a conversation with selectmen about the former town hall building. While he asked to use it for storage, selectmen want to see more active ways to use the space.
Residents in 2018 voted to let selectmen lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village as the new town hall and raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
Since all the town departments completed the move in March, the old town hall in Center Conway has been referred to as the Town Hall Annex. It is now home to the supervisors of the checklist, Valley Vision’s television studios and Kearsarge Lighting Precinct records.
There is usable space where the town clerk, town manager and executive secretary used to have their offices.
On Tuesday, Conway Public Library Director David Smolen asked selectmen if they could use part of the Town Hall Annex building to store newspapers. He said the space needs to be climate controled and that’s why they couldn’t use the library’s attic.
Before Smolen could make his pitch, however, Selectman John Colbath said he would be supportive only if the storage was in the attic.
“In fairness to Center Conway Village, I would like to see that a thriving business building,” said Colbath. “I think there’s space to put businesses in there. We just haven’t found the right mix yet.”
Smolen said the library wouldn’t be interested in the attic because it isn’t temperature-controlled. Smolen said he is looking for space to keep original copies of The Conway Daily Sun.
“Newspaper companies are not good stewards of their own history,” said Smolen. “It’s important to maintain the original items. They have intrinsic value.”
Selectman Steve Porter said he agreed with Colbath that the building should be used for professional offices or retail, not storage.
“The first three inquiries were accountant, lawyer and dentist,” said Colbath. “So obviously there was some interest in having that space.”
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the old town hall is “historic” and deserves to be more than a “storage spot.”
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said he might have some usable space at the DPW complex on East Main Street in a building called the sign shop, but climate control would have to be added.
The Sun asked Town Manager Tom Holmes and selectmen about a provision that says if the old town hall isn’t used as a “town house,” ownership would revert back to the Eastman family.
Eastman is a common last name in the valley.
Holmes said once heard from his predecessor, Earl Sires, that Sires had obtained a legal opinion that said once such provisions become too aged they can be gotten around.
The Sun asked selectmen if they thought it might be worthwhile to get that requirement lifted.
“I don’t want to go looking for trouble,” said Colbath.
Holmes added, “I don’t want to go look for all the Eastmans.”
