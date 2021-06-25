Conway town officials on Tuesday discussed the future of the old Conway Town Hall now that town offices have moved to the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village. Today, the old town hall is referred to as the Town Hall Annex. It is home to the supervisors of the checklist, Valley Vision’s television studios and Kearsarge Lighting Precinct records but there is additional space available. Selectmen said they would like to see businesses move into the space but there is a provision that says if the building isn’t used as a “town house,” ownership would revert to the Eastman family.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you think the town of Conway should do with the old town hall and should they find members of the Eastman family and sort out questions of ownership?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Wednesday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.