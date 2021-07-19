CONWAY — Almost exactly a year after his 2020 arrest in Glen, during which he was Tased and pepper-sprayed on Route 16 near Story Land, a Conway man skipped his court date in June and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Now, he is back in jail.
On June 6, 2020, Christopher Spinney, 36, of Conway, was pulled over by Bartlett Police Cpl. Justin Washburn for having an outdated inspection sticker on the Ford Taurus he was driving. According to the police report, when Washburn asked Spinney for his license and registration, Spinney refused and Washburn told him he was under arrest.
Spinney then resisted, according to Bartlett Police Chief Christopher Keaton, and Washburn Tased him. Spinney, who reportedly continued to resist, was also pepper-sprayed by Jackson Police Officer Martin Bourque, whom Washburn had radioed for backup.
Spinney ended up being charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension, possession of license required and uninspected motor vehicle. Since then, he has skipped several court hearings in Conway Circuit Court, including on June 8, when Judge Charles Greenhalgh set bail at $5,000 cash for “repeated failures to appear.”
Last Tuesday, he finally did appear before Greenhalgh, albeit remotely from the Carroll County Jail in Ossipee.
It seems that after being pulled over by Berlin police, following a report of a “suspicious vehicle,” Spinney was arrested for disobeying an officer.
A press release issued by the Berlin Police Department on Monday said that at four minutes past midnight on July 13, police got a call of a suspicious vehicle on Coos Street. There, they encountered Spinney.
Berlin Police Capt. Jeff Lemoine, who sent the press release, told the Sun that he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the charge as that could affect Spinney’s right to a fair trial.
Berlin police learned there were warrants for his arrest from the Conway Circuit Court.
Keaton and Kimberly Tessari, a prosecutor for New Hampshire State Police Troop E, appeared in court on July 13 before. Ossipee Police Chief Anthony Castaldo and state police also have charges pending against Spinney, along with Bartlett PD.
“It’s my understanding from other agencies that he has failures to appear,” said Tessari. “He was located not in his residence here locally (but) up in Berlin on this warrant.
“Based on that, in combination with his numerous attempts to not identify himself, the state police believe him to be a flight risk and ask the court to schedule for trial at its convenience and hold him pending said trial,” Tessari said.
Keaton told the judge: “Bartlett PD feels the same way. We were here with witnesses ready for trial (in June) and Mr. Spinney failed to appear. We also have Class A misdemeanors which potentially hold the jail sentence should he be found guilty.
“We would ask that (Spinney) be held with no bail and that his case be scheduled as soon as possible for trial,” Keaton said.
A trial date has been scheduled for Aug. 10 in Conway’s circuit court.
Lt. Jim Fogarty, commander of Troop E, told the Sun that state police have charged Spinney with operating after suspension and disobeying a police officer.
In an email, Castaldo said Ossipee police charged Spinney with driving after revocation or suspension, driving under the influence, speeding and disobeying an officer.
Castaldo told the judge Spinney was scheduled for trial in May but didn’t show up.
In the past, Spinney has told the Sun he considers himself an “American national” and “New Hampshire state citizen.” As such, he says police only have have power over people if they don’t dispute it. He goes by Christopher James rather than Christopher Spinney.
When Greenhalgh asked Spinney to state his name, Spinney’s reply was difficult to hear but sounded like “authorized representative here.”
Greenhalgh responded by saying, “I recognize Mr. Spinney by looking at him, so I will mark him as present.”
The judge gave Spinney a chance to respond to the police.
Spinney said the judge should let him out. “First of all, I’d like to say that I’ve not received any notice of any of these hearings that opposition has stated that I missed or Mr. Spinney missed,” said Spinney, referring to himself in the third person.
“There’s been no service of process on any of these cases. So, I actually would like to suggest that I be released on bail since I have not received any service of process.”
Greenhalgh said that there was “at least one electronic bench warrant” out for Spinney and asked if he could post $5,000 bail. Spinney said bail should be lowered to personal recognizance since he said he had no notice.
But Greenhalgh disagreed. He said he had told Spinney in the past about the Bartlett trial.
“So I’m going to approve the state’s request to be held without bail, because I find that there is no condition that this court could impose which would cause you to comply with the requirement to appear for these hearings,” said Greenhalgh.
Spinney was put in touch with the Public Defender Program, but no court-appointed attorney has been provided as yet.
