OSSIPEE — A former Conway man Monday was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence-related assault for trying to strangle his then girlfriend.
Judge Amy Ignatius presided over the sentencing which occurred on WebEx video conferencing. Assistant County Attorney Matthew Conley was the prosecutor and public defender Caroline Smith represented the defendant Troy Feller, 55, who was at Strafford House of Corrections.
The assault, which happened June 3, 2020, took place at Arlberg Drive which has since burned downThe indictment says “the defendant knowingly engaged in the strangulation (of name withheld by the Sun) an intimate partner who he is or was formerly involved in a romantic relationship with, by placing one hand around her throat and applying pressure until she received injuries from his fingernails, and causing her to experience impeded breathing or blood circulation or a change of voice.”
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of drug ossession — one count for methamphetamine and the other for 5 grams or more of fentanyl.
Conley said Feller strangled his girlfriend during an argument. She said Feller also threatened her with a gun.
Conley said police executed a warrant on July 3 of last year and almost immediately they saw what they believed was evidence of illicit drugs present. At that point, he said, "they applied to expand the search warrant for the presence of drugs within the home."
Among things found, said Conley, was 21 grams of fentanyl and just under one gram of methamphetamine.
The victim told the judge: "I feel in the very end of all of this, a year later now, Troy Feller is a dangerous person as far as women are concerned. I believe, it's like he's a predator."
Ignatius thanked the woman, and Smith said Feller made no admissions when it comes to the accusation about the gun.
On the second-degree assault charge, Feller got 2.5 to seven years in state prison with 363 days of pre-trial confinement credit. On the drug charges, he was given 2.5-to-five-year sentences suspended for five years from release on the assault sentence.
Ignatius said other charges, including criminal threatening, were dropped due to the plea deal.
Feller's home burned down in October while he was incarcerated. Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon said it was occupied by friends/caretakers. No one was injured.
