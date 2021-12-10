CONWAY — The town of Conway is looking for a janitor to keep its public spaces clean, but selectmen wonder how much they need to pay to attract one.
The janitor's position was created and filled last year when the town lost its cleaning company. Town Manager Tom Holmes told the selectmen the private cleaning service the town had been using couldn't find staff.
Now, the town is trying to refill the janitor position after a resignation.
The town is advertising the job in the Sun from Dec. 7-11 at the rate of $17 per hour with benefits. The job is full time and 40 hours.
"If we don't get any applicants, we may be forced to increase it," Holmes told the Sun on Thursday.
At present, the janitor would have a review in six months and after 12 months, so the person could possibly get two raises within a year of being hired, said Holmes.
"The janitor will be responsible for cleaning the rec center, town hall, the DPW garage, the repair garage, the landfill office, the transfer station office and, when needed, the lightly used Whitaker building and the Town Hall annex bathrooms," said Holmes in an email to the Sun. "In general, the person will be responsible for emptying trash and recyclables, cleaning bathrooms, washing and waxing floors, vacuuming carpets and dusting flat surfaces. The person will also give a top to bottom deep clean of each office or finished area once a year on a rotating basis. Finally, the person may be assigned minor repair tasks like replacing light bulbs, fixing dripping faucets, hanging pictures, and so on.
"It's a lot of work. Just the Rec alone is 22,000 square feet with multiple restrooms. Town Hall is 8,400 square feet and has six bathrooms alone. The janitor will not be responsible for cleaning the actual garage areas, but is responsible for the crew dining areas and offices."
Conway Department of Public Works Director Andrew Smith said the rate of pay would fall in line with what parks and rec staff are paid.
"I just think that should be revisited," said Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, who doubted $17 per hour would be enough to attract a qualified applicant. "I think it's low. Employees are difficult to find."
She said this job is "unique" because there are several buildings to clean.
Smith said if no one applies at the current rate, the only option would be to raise the pay.
"Your point is well-taken, Selectman Seavey, because the recent history, the position is we hired one man and he immediately jumped to parks and rec for more money," said Holmes.
"Then we hired another person, she did not resign due to the money and I can't say why. But so now within the first year, we're advertising for our third janitor," he said.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau agreed with Seavey that more money for the janitor should be budgeted.
"I wouldn't hesitate to start at $19," said Thibodeau.
Town officials also discussed the janitorial staff at the school district. In August, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said he was looking to fill five custodial positions.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, Rec Director John Eastman said he believed the district raised its pay for janitors this year by several dollars.
"Whether that's still a good rate for custodian, I don't know," said Eastman.
Richard told the Sun Thursday starting pay for custodians was increased from $11.30 per hour to $15.00 on July 1.
"People can be hired at a higher rate depending upon experience. Custodian positions are very difficult to fill at this time," said Richard. "We currently have four vacant positions in Conway. If you know anyone send them my way!"
