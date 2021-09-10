CONWAY — The Conway Public Library is participating in "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
The exhibition, downstairs in the Ham Room, will be displayed through the end of the month.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.
Library Director David Smolen said, “We are happy to participate in the 9/11 Memorial and Museum traveling exhibition.
"Our goal is to commemorate and honor the victims of that terrible day as well as provide reliable information on this historic event. Thank you to Vintage Frameworks in North Conway for the donation of hanging hardware for foam core panels.”
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
