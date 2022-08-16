Dan Lavigne of the United Bikers of NH (left) and former Town Manager Tom Holmes (right) smile together with a check after Holmes' stint locked in an outdoor kennel to raise $1,000 for the Conway Area Humane Society at the society's first Rescue Ride BBQ & Kennel Lockup on Aug. 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — A new fundraising event for the Conway Area Humane Society, the Rescue Ride, took place last Saturday and raised over $1,000.
Dan Lavigne of the United Bikers of New Hampshire helped organized a group ride through the White Mountains and Maine to benefit the area animal shelter. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to help the society take care of the animals in its care.
Registration opened at 10 a.m. More than 30 bikers and passengers showed up to support the Conway Area Humane Society. The Conway Police Department was on hand to escort bikers safely up the White Mountain Highway.
After their ride, the bikers returned for a cookout and kennel lockup fundraiser. Abenaki Trail Restaurant donated all of the food and condiments for the barbecue, which included cheeseburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and chips. Shaw’s donated soft drinks and supplies.
The main fundraising event was that former Town Manager Tom Holmes was locked up in a dog kennel until he raised $1,000. Supporters could donate to release him or keep him locked up. Donations came from online, social media posts, and in person attendees.
Holmes was locked up in the first of 12 new outdoor kennels to be added for resident dogs.
The kennels will allow dogs to spend more time outside, including dogs on medical quarantine,
According to Holmes’ wife, Wendy, it took under two hours for Holmes to cajole friends and acquaintances via Facebook and phone call to help raise the $1,000 “bail.”
She said they arrived at around 2:30 p.m. and her husband was out of the cage by 4 p.m.
“There were a bunch of bikers there, and hot dogs, hamburgers, water and soda. It was a really nice event,” Wendy Holmes said. “Tom really enjoyed it.”
The next fundraiser is Aug. 29 at the North Conway Country Club. The 13th annual Putts for Pets Golf Tournament has a 9:30 a.m. start (teams will be assigned tee times the week before the event). There will be lunch on the course, plus an assortment of chances to win big-money prizes.
Team registration is $350, and single golfers are $100. For more, go to conwayhumane.org.
