CONWAY — A new fundraising event for the Conway Area Humane Society, the Rescue Ride, took place last Saturday and raised over $1,000.

Dan Lavigne of the United Bikers of New Hampshire helped organized a group ride through the White Mountains and Maine to benefit the area animal shelter. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to help the society take care of the animals in its care.

