CONWAY — Schools in Conway will begin the year in the classroom after the Conway School Board voted unanimously to start the 2020-21 school year off with face-to-face learning on Monday night.
Kennett High School, Kennett Middle School, Pine Tree Elementary School, John H. Fuller School and Conway Elementary School are scheduled to hold their first classes on Sept. 8.
The Conway School Board — Bill Aughton, Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Davison, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jess Whitelaw — were asked to decide whether Conway would meet face-to-face, remotely or a hybrid of those two options.
Last Thursday, the full SAU 9 Board voted to 13-4-1 to recommend face-to-face learning to open the year but left it to the individual boards to make the ultimate decision.
“The SAU 9 Board adopted the (37-page re-entry) plan itself and made the recommendation to come back face-to-face,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said on Monday. “We're working our tails off to do everything that we can to make sure the schedules are in place, make sure the facilities and transportation, there's still a lot of work that has to be done, including supporting the distance learning piece.
“Obviously, Conway has its schools, Bartlett has its school and Jackson has its school with different circumstances," Richard said. "So it would make sense for the Conway School Board to adopt the plan and make a recommendation for the return to school.”
Whitelaw made the motion, and Burke offered a second to return to school face-to-face.
“If we open and, say, Jackson doesn’t want to open or Bartlett doesn't want to open, then they have the choice of going to their part of the district (pre-K to eighth-grade in Bartlett and K to sixth-grade in Jackson), but do they have a choice of doing it all (K-12) remotely?" asked board chair Lentini.
“It makes things extremely difficult,” Richard replied. “But part of it is geography, part of it is the size and structure of the school itself. So you're talking about Jackson, which is K-6 and the numbers being in the 40s (for school enrollment). For students, that's much easier to navigate and put parameters in place for that number of students opposed to the Conway schools that have, you know, over 1,000 students."
"I'd love for everybody to be on the same page. It would make all the administrators and transportation facilities that we're planning, but ultimately, the other schools could make a different decision,” he said.
The Bartlett School Board was scheduled to meet Tuesday night (after press time). The Jackson School Board is meeting Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Center.
Mosca wondered if Richard had received any comments from the Thursday meeting either positive or negative
“The people that when they drive by the ball fields, or you're in town, and you see the kids in the rec center, and those people are very comfortable I think putting students back into school, and then you have some others who are less willing to do that," he said. "I think it's safe to say that I've been answering emails and questions all day long.”
Burke asked if there would be a detailed schedule for the return to school for families.
“There will absolutely be one,” Richard said. “Your building principals will give detailed schedules.”
Burke asked if COVID cases occurred in school would there be a definitive number where a school might close.
“There is no absolute number right now,” Richard said, explaining that the state Department of Health and Human Services along with the Department of Education has not set a number for closing a school.
Of COVID, Richard said: “I think it's out there and that it's inevitable that it will be, but does that mean it'll shut down the entire school? I don't think so.”
He added: “There's no absolute number right now. And I know people would like to have that. But it's kind of arbitrary to say it's 2 percent or 3 percent of the population. I would say if it's over 5 percent, we're closing down for a period of time.”
